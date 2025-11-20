Surf Air Mobility Using Palantir-Backed Software To Pave Way For Electric Aviation

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) is positioning itself as the digital architect of the next era of flight, utilizing a strategic partnership with data analytics giant Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) to build the operating system for a future defined by electric aviation.

Check out SRFM's stock price here.

Building ‘Vertical AI’ For The Skies

While Surf Air is known for its regional flight network, Co-founder Sudhin Shahani revealed in a recent interview on Benzinga's Marketopolis podcast that the company’s collaboration with Palantir is central to its broader mission to create the infrastructure necessary to support and scale the adoption of hybrid-electric aircraft.

At the core of this strategy is “SurfOS,” a software platform developed using Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP).

Shahani identified a critical gap in the aviation market: while major commercial airlines have sophisticated tools, the “Part 135” regional market— which comprises smaller charter operators and private planes—remains highly fragmented and underserved.

“It's in the perfect spot to create vertical AI software solutions for it,” Shahani said.

By ingesting proprietary datasets into Palantir's infrastructure, Surf Air is building applications that connect brokers, operators, and owners.

The goal is to optimize flight schedules and aircraft utilization today, creating the efficiency required to make the economics of future electric flights work.

See Also: reAlpha CEO Logozzo Details AI Platform Pivot, Plan To Convert AIRE’s ‘Traders To…Investors’

The Electric Horizon

This software push runs parallel to Surf Air's aggressive hardware ambitions. As the largest operator of the Cessna Caravan, the company is working with OEM Textron and other partners to develop electrified powertrains for this workhorse aircraft.

Shahani emphasizes that the software and hardware strategies are inextricably linked. The “SurfOS” platform is designed not just to book flights, but to eventually help operators manage the complexities of an electrified fleet.

“We intend to be the brand that introduces those to operators,” Shahani said regarding new electric technologies.

“We want to be the provider to them, not just of distribution… but also the underlying software infrastructure to help them run their businesses more efficiently, to help introduce new electrification initiatives.”

Platform For The Masses

By using software to maximize fleet efficiency and electrification to slash fuel costs, Surf Air aims to democratize access to private, short-haul travel—moving passengers off the roads and into the air.

“We think that there's advantages of bringing in unique datasets, proprietary datasets, and we think of ourselves as an expert where we can actually leverage that data,” Shahani noted.

Surf Air Mobility Underperforms Market In 2025

While the S&P 500 has risen 13.18% year-to-date, SRFM has underperformed the markets with a negative 58.81% return. However, it was up 8.29% over the year.

The stock maintains a negative price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, are available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock.com