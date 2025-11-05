reAlpha CEO Logozzo Details AI Platform Pivot, Plan To Convert AIRE's 'Traders To...Investors'

Mike Logozzo, the new CEO of reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE), has detailed the company’s significant strategic pivot from an “asset-heavy” rental model to a vertically integrated, AI-powered home buying platform.

From Asset-Heavy Rentals To AI-Powered Home Buying Platform

Speaking on Benzinga’s Marketopolis podcast, Logozzo explained the shift was a necessary response to a challenging macro-environment that made the original business unsustainable.

“It’s an adapt or die… mentality is what we had,” Logozzo said, citing the combined pressures of rising interest rates, tripling insurance costs, and record-high home prices.

The company’s original “reAlpha 1.0” model used AI to identify and acquire high-yield short-term rentals, which it then offered for fractional ownership.

The new “reAlpha 2.0” model is an “asset-light” platform, inspired by the 2024 real estate agent commission lawsuits, that leverages AI to create a one-stop shop for the entire home-buying journey, from browsing to closing.

AIRE’s Plan To Convert ‘Traders To More Investors’

With this new strategy, Logozzo, who moved from CFO to CEO on June 3rd, is also pivoting the company’s investor relations.

He aims to shift reAlpha’s shareholder base from short-term speculators to long-term believers.

“My style is more announcing that we did something… I’m trying to convert reAlpha from attracting, I’ll call them traders to more investors,” Logozzo stated, noting that future communications, including earnings calls, will become more “retail-oriented.”

From ‘Employee Number One’ To CEO: Logozzo’s Journey

Logozzo, who joined as “employee number one,” also shed light on reAlpha’s unconventional path to the public market.

Instead of traditional venture capital, the company raised approximately $9.5 million from over 3,000 retail shareholders via a Regulation A “mini-IPO.”

This approach led to a direct listing on NASDAQ in 2023, providing a direct path to liquidity for its early retail backers. “If you’re in for a long game,” Logozzo concluded, “reAlpha could be a good one for you.”

AIRE Underperforms Market In 2025

AIRE’s stock closed 3.68% at $0.52 apiece on Tuesday and fell further by 0,15% in after-hours.

The stock has underperformed the Nasdaq Composite’s 21.10% year-to-date gain, as AIRE has declined by 78.21% in the same period. It was down by 49.92% over the year.

AIRE had a weaker trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

