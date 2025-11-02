Teradyne, Wayfair, And Illumina Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Oct. 27-Oct. 31): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- YPF (NYSE:YPF) gained 4.64% this week. Shares of Argentine stocks are trading higher on continued strength after President Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party recently secured a victory in the midterm legislative elections.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gained 28.20% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance above estimates.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) gained 19.33% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) gained 23.18% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) gained 19.57% this week following a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat. Multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) gained 21.31% this week.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) gained 22.49% this week after the company reported third-quarter results above estimates and raised its full-year guidance.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gained 20.65% this week after the company reported higher year-over-year third-quarter earnings and sales.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) gained 21.65% this week after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) gained 15.81% this week.
Read Next:
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.