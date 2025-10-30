Lumen Stock Climbs After Q3 Earnings Report: Details

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stock climbed after the company released its third-quarter earnings report following Thursday's closing bell, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Lumen Technologies reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of losses of 27 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $3.08 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.03 billion.

Lumen Technologies reported the following third-quarter highlights:

Financial Performance : Exceeded Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow expectations. $2.4 billion debt refinancing, term loan repricing and further debt reduction, saving $135 million in annual interest expense year to date.

: Exceeded Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow expectations. $2.4 billion debt refinancing, term loan repricing and further debt reduction, saving $135 million in annual interest expense year to date. Operational Execution : Successful Phase I ERP implementation, progress on consumer FTTH sale to AT&T, targeted to close early 2026.

: Successful Phase I ERP implementation, progress on consumer FTTH sale to AT&T, targeted to close early 2026. Growth Pivot: In October, $1 billion in new Private Connectivity Fabric deals (total PCF deal value now $10 billion+), scaling NaaS platform, launch of IoD offnet innovation.

“This quarter, we demonstrated what disciplined execution and bold ambition can achieve,” said Kate Johnson, CEO of Lumen Technologies.

“We delivered strong financial results — revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow all ahead of expectations — while advancing our transformation agenda. Our investments in Private Connectivity Fabric, NaaS, and digital innovation are opening new doors, and the momentum is unmistakable,” Johnson added.

LUMN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lumen Technologies stock was up 4.16% at $10.77 in Thursday's extended trading.

