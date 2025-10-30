These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Teradyne Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Teradyne reported quarterly earnings of 85 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 79 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $769.210 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $743.776 million.

Teradyne said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.20 to $1.46, versus market estimates of $1.02. The company also expects sales of $920.00 million to $1.00 billion, versus market estimates of $814.262 million.

“Our Semiconductor Test Group delivered third quarter sales that exceeded expectations, driving company sales and profit to the high end of our Q3 guidance range,” said Teradyne CEO, Greg Smith. “Growth was driven primarily by System-on-a-Chip (SOC) solutions for artificial intelligence applications and strong performance in memory. As we look ahead to Q4, AI-related test demand remains robust across compute, networking and memory segments. Q4’25 sales are expected to increase 25% sequentially and 27% from Q4’24.”

Teradyne shares rose 1.4% to trade at $176.40 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Teradyne following earnings announcement.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider maintained Teradyne with a Sell and raised the price target from $130 to $148.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Lipacis maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $175 to $200.

Photo via Shutterstock