New York Stock Exchange building with American flags off Wall Street
October 9, 2025 1:53 PM 3 min read

Stocks Ease, Delta Air Lines, Pepsi Jump On Strong Earnings: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday, pausing after a record-setting run. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% by midday in New York, retreating from an all-time high of 5,674 hit at the open. The Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted similar declines, while the Russell 2000 underperformed, down 0.7%.

Losses were led by industrials, energy and materials, each down about 1%, while consumer staples stood out as the only sector avoiding red.

Earnings Movers: Delta and Pepsi Rise

Corporate earnings provided a few bright spots. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) jumped 4.3% after reporting third quarter 2025 net income of $1.42 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.71, beating estimates.

Revenue climbed 6% year-over-year to $16.67 billion. PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) also gained after posting adjusted EPS of $2.29, slightly above expectations, though down 2% from a year earlier. Net revenue rose 2.6% to $23.9 billion, just topping forecasts of $23.8 billion.

Geopolitical Headlines Take Focus Amid Shutdown

With U.S. economic data still delayed by the government shutdown, investors turned attention overseas.

President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, saying it will involve the release of hostages and a withdrawal of Israeli troops as early as this weekend.

Dollar Extends Rally, Metals and Crypto Slip

The U.S. dollar continued its advance, with the Dollar Index heading for a fourth straight daily gain, touching its strongest level since early August.

The stronger greenback weighed on precious metals, erasing early advances after both gold and silver hit record highs at the open. Silver briefly topped $50 an ounce, surpassing its April 2011 peak.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell nearly 3% to $120,000, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) dropped 5% and 5.2%, respectively.

Thursday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Chg.
S&P 5006,729.20-0.4%
Nasdaq 10025,031.74-0.4%
Dow Jones46,360.97-0.5%
Russell 20002,462.92-0.8%

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) slipped 0.4% to $615.99.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.6% to $463.37.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) dropped 0.5% to $608.52.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) fell 0.9% to $244.55.
  • The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) outperformed, up 0.3%; the Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLB) lagged, down 1.2%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Thursday

Company % Change
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)+5.78%
Delta Air Lines, Inc. +4.3%
PepsiCo, Inc. +3.41%
Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)+3.31%
Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)+3.18%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Thursday

Company % Change
Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)-5.35%
AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)-5.28%
Pulte Group, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)-4.87%
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)-4.64%
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)-4.56%
Loading...
Loading...

Read Now:

Photo: rblfmr via Shutterstock

DAL Logo
DALDelta Air Lines Inc
$59.774.64%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$120729.00-2.12%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4321.55-4.53%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$218.46-4.66%
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$96.845.62%
APP Logo
APPAppLovin Corp
$596.34-5.30%
DELL Logo
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$155.54-5.46%
DHI Logo
DHID.R. Horton Inc
$152.22-4.06%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$463.68-0.51%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$244.63-0.85%
KVUE Logo
KVUEKenvue Inc
$16.713.92%
ORCL Logo
ORCLOracle Corp
$298.753.51%
PEP Logo
PEPPepsiCo Inc
$143.793.57%
PHM Logo
PHMPulteGroup Inc
$121.89-4.52%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$608.40-0.50%
SWK Logo
SWKStanley Black & Decker Inc
$69.86-3.96%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$616.08-0.43%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$88.97-1.03%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$155.970.24%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$77.960.22%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$144.51-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved