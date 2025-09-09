Businessman touches a tablet with a bullish financial chart as a backdrop
September 9, 2025 1:38 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Rebounds After Jobs Revision Shock, UnitedHealth Rallies: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Investors were initially caught off guard Tuesday by a sweeping revision to U.S. employment data, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics removed 911,000 nonfarm payroll jobs from its count between April 2024 and March 2025, indicating the labor market had been cooling far earlier than many on Wall Street had anticipated.

UNH shares are climbing. See what is driving the move here.

Markets briefly dipped in the wake of the data release. Yet, major U.S. equity indices showed some recovery by midday in New York as the sharp downward revision in payrolls further strengthens the case for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates.

The S&P 500 traded 0.2% higher near 6,500 points, about 0.5% off its all-time high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% at 45,640 points, positioning itself for a potential record close.

Energy stocks outperformed as oil prices rose in response to renewed geopolitical tensions as Israel, with U.S. approval, launched a strike on Hamas operatives in Qatar.

After four consecutive sessions of declines, U.S. Treasury yields edged higher. The 30-year yield rose by four basis points to 4.72%.

UnitedHealth Inc. UNH soared more than 8% after the health care giant offered an upbeat assessment of its Medicare Advantage business. The company said it expects roughly 78% of its Medicare Advantage members to be in plans rated four stars or higher.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 earnings outlook, offering reassurance to investors following recent sector volatility tied to reimbursement changes.

Apple Inc. AAPL was flat ahead of the company’s highly-awaited “Awe Dropping” event in which the new iPhone 17 lineup will be unveiled.

Gold prices rose 0.3% to $3,650 per ounce, marking the ninth gain in the past 10 sessions. Gold futures broke above the $3,700 for the first time ever in the intraday trading, before slightly pulling back to $3,680. The yellow metal continues to benefit from rising geopolitical risk and expectations of lower interest rates.

Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 1% to $111,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
Nasdaq 10023,831.860.3%
Dow Jones45,643.140.3%
S&P 5006,505.990.2%
Russell 20002,374.51-0.9%
Updated by 1:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO inched 0.1% higher to $597.14.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.2% to $457.21.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.2% to $579.98.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM slipped 0.9% to $236.22.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 1.1%; the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB lagged, down 1.2%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Tuesday

Stock Name % Change
UnitedHealth Group Inc.+8.30%
Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI+5.95%
Centene Corp. CNC+5.63%
Amphenol Corp. APH+5.44%
Coinbase Global Inc. COIN+4.05%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Tuesday

Stock Name% Change
Albemarle Corp. ALB-11.10%
Builders FirstSource Inc. BLDR-6.22%
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX-5.86%
Fox Corp. FOX-5.64%
BXP Inc. BXP-4.44%

Now Read:


Loading...
Loading...
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$348.828.92%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.20
Growth
39.83
Quality
58.44
Value
36.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$111112.17-0.86%
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$237.65-0.10%
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$72.66-11.4%
APH Logo
APHAmphenol Corp
$116.215.13%
BLDR Logo
BLDRBuilders FirstSource Inc
$139.59-5.61%
BXP Logo
BXPBXP Inc
$72.58-4.23%
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$30.636.21%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$314.294.00%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$457.520.29%
FCX Logo
FCXFreeport-McMoRan Inc
$43.93-5.84%
FOX Logo
FOXFox Corp
$53.74-5.40%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$236.43-0.76%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$579.820.16%
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$42.305.66%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$597.210.12%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$90.42-1.77%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$88.221.22%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$138.770.67%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved