Investors were initially caught off guard Tuesday by a sweeping revision to U.S. employment data, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics removed 911,000 nonfarm payroll jobs from its count between April 2024 and March 2025, indicating the labor market had been cooling far earlier than many on Wall Street had anticipated.

Markets briefly dipped in the wake of the data release. Yet, major U.S. equity indices showed some recovery by midday in New York as the sharp downward revision in payrolls further strengthens the case for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates.

The S&P 500 traded 0.2% higher near 6,500 points, about 0.5% off its all-time high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% at 45,640 points, positioning itself for a potential record close.

Energy stocks outperformed as oil prices rose in response to renewed geopolitical tensions as Israel, with U.S. approval, launched a strike on Hamas operatives in Qatar.

After four consecutive sessions of declines, U.S. Treasury yields edged higher. The 30-year yield rose by four basis points to 4.72%.

UnitedHealth Inc. UNH soared more than 8% after the health care giant offered an upbeat assessment of its Medicare Advantage business. The company said it expects roughly 78% of its Medicare Advantage members to be in plans rated four stars or higher.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 earnings outlook, offering reassurance to investors following recent sector volatility tied to reimbursement changes.

Apple Inc. AAPL was flat ahead of the company’s highly-awaited “Awe Dropping” event in which the new iPhone 17 lineup will be unveiled.

Gold prices rose 0.3% to $3,650 per ounce, marking the ninth gain in the past 10 sessions. Gold futures broke above the $3,700 for the first time ever in the intraday trading, before slightly pulling back to $3,680. The yellow metal continues to benefit from rising geopolitical risk and expectations of lower interest rates.

Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 1% to $111,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg • Nasdaq 100 23,831.86 0.3% • Dow Jones 45,643.14 0.3% • S&P 500 6,505.99 0.2% • Russell 2000 2,374.51 -0.9% Updated by 1:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO inched 0.1% higher to $597.14.

inched 0.1% higher to $597.14. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.2% to $457.21.

rose 0.2% to $457.21. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.2% to $579.98.

rose 0.2% to $579.98. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM slipped 0.9% to $236.22.

slipped 0.9% to $236.22. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 1.1%; the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB lagged, down 1.2%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Tuesday

Stock Name % Change UnitedHealth Group Inc. +8.30% Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI +5.95% Centene Corp. CNC +5.63% Amphenol Corp. APH +5.44% Coinbase Global Inc. COIN +4.05%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Tuesday

Stock Name % Change Albemarle Corp. ALB -11.10% Builders FirstSource Inc. BLDR -6.22% Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX -5.86% Fox Corp. FOX -5.64% BXP Inc. BXP -4.44%

