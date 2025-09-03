Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Homerun Again, Buys Alphabet Stock 5 Days Before Favorable Antitrust Ruling: Here Are Some Other New Trades

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) purchased shares in Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. Class C, just five days before a significant court ruling that caused the company’s stock to surge. The trade was part of a larger buying spree on Aug. 28, 2025, where the congresswoman invested in over a dozen different companies.

According to a financial disclosure filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Rep. Greene purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 of Alphabet Inc. Class C stock.

Five days later, on Sept. 2, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled against a Department of Justice request to break up key Google assets in a major antitrust case. The decision sent Alphabet’s Class C shares up over 6.73% in after-hours trading.

Other Key Trades By Marjorie Taylor Greene

The August 28th disclosure revealed a total of 13 transactions, with an estimated maximum value of over $285,000.

The transactions were highlighted by online accounts that monitor congressional stock trading, including the Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker on X and Benzinga’s government trade tracker.

These platforms use publicly available disclosure reports to provide real-time insights into the investment activities of lawmakers.

Besides Alphabet, Greene also invested heavily in logistics, purchasing up to $50,000 worth of stock in both FedEx Corp. FDX and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. RHP.

A complete list of her trades from that day is detailed below.

Company Name Transaction Amount Alphabet Inc. GOOG Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Exelon Corporation EXC Purchase $15,001 – $50,000 FedEx Corporation FDX Purchase $15,001 – $50,000 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ MELI) Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Merck & Co., Inc. MRK Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Morgan Stanley MS Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Novo Nordisk A/S NVO Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Pepsico, Inc. NVO Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. RHP Purchase $15,001 – $50,000 Southern Company SO Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH Purchase $1,001 – $15,000 US Treasury Bill Sale $15,001 – $50,000

Greene’s Portfolio Underperforms S&P 500

While the Google trade appears particularly well-timed, data from Benzinga’s tracker indicates that Rep. Greene’s overall portfolio has underperformed the market over the last year.

The analysis shows her trades have gained an average of 1.80%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 index during the same period.

Despite the overall modest returns, the tracker highlights several individual trades that have performed exceptionally well. Her top trades include a position in Impinj Inc. PI with an 84.90% return and another in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS showing a 71.20% gain.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.74% at $640.27, while the QQQ declined 0.84% to $565.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

