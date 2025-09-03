Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Homerun Again, Buys Alphabet Stock 5 Days Before Favorable Antitrust Ruling: Here Are Some Other New Trades

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) purchased shares in Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. Class C, just five days before a significant court ruling that caused the company’s stock to surge. The trade was part of a larger buying spree on Aug. 28, 2025, where the congresswoman invested in over a dozen different companies.
Georgia Representative Scores On Google Ahead Of Court Ruling
According to a financial disclosure filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Rep. Greene purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 of Alphabet Inc. Class C stock.
Five days later, on Sept. 2, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled against a Department of Justice request to break up key Google assets in a major antitrust case. The decision sent Alphabet’s Class C shares up over 6.73% in after-hours trading.
Other Key Trades By Marjorie Taylor Greene
The August 28th disclosure revealed a total of 13 transactions, with an estimated maximum value of over $285,000.
The transactions were highlighted by online accounts that monitor congressional stock trading, including the Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker on X and Benzinga’s government trade tracker.
These platforms use publicly available disclosure reports to provide real-time insights into the investment activities of lawmakers.
Besides Alphabet, Greene also invested heavily in logistics, purchasing up to $50,000 worth of stock in both FedEx Corp. FDX and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. RHP.
A complete list of her trades from that day is detailed below.
|Company Name
|Transaction
|Amount
|Alphabet Inc. GOOG
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|Exelon Corporation EXC
|Purchase
|$15,001 – $50,000
|FedEx Corporation FDX
|Purchase
|$15,001 – $50,000
|MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ MELI)
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|Merck & Co., Inc. MRK
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|Morgan Stanley MS
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|Novo Nordisk A/S NVO
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|Pepsico, Inc. NVO
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. RHP
|Purchase
|$15,001 – $50,000
|Southern Company SO
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH
|Purchase
|$1,001 – $15,000
|US Treasury Bill
|Sale
|$15,001 – $50,000
Greene’s Portfolio Underperforms S&P 500
While the Google trade appears particularly well-timed, data from Benzinga’s tracker indicates that Rep. Greene’s overall portfolio has underperformed the market over the last year.
The analysis shows her trades have gained an average of 1.80%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 index during the same period.
Despite the overall modest returns, the tracker highlights several individual trades that have performed exceptionally well. Her top trades include a position in Impinj Inc. PI with an 84.90% return and another in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS showing a 71.20% gain.
Price Action
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.74% at $640.27, while the QQQ declined 0.84% to $565.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.
