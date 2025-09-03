Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking
September 3, 2025 2:16 AM 3 min read

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Homerun Again, Buys Alphabet Stock 5 Days Before Favorable Antitrust Ruling: Here Are Some Other New Trades

Follow

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) purchased shares in Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. Class C, just five days before a significant court ruling that caused the company’s stock to surge. The trade was part of a larger buying spree on Aug. 28, 2025, where the congresswoman invested in over a dozen different companies.

Georgia Representative Scores On Google Ahead Of Court Ruling

According to a financial disclosure filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Rep. Greene purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 of Alphabet Inc. Class C stock.

Five days later, on Sept. 2, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled against a Department of Justice request to break up key Google assets in a major antitrust case. The decision sent Alphabet’s Class C shares up over 6.73% in after-hours trading.

Other Key Trades By Marjorie Taylor Greene

The August 28th disclosure revealed a total of 13 transactions, with an estimated maximum value of over $285,000.

The transactions were highlighted by online accounts that monitor congressional stock trading, including the Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker on X and Benzinga’s government trade tracker.

These platforms use publicly available disclosure reports to provide real-time insights into the investment activities of lawmakers.

Besides Alphabet, Greene also invested heavily in logistics, purchasing up to $50,000 worth of stock in both FedEx Corp. FDX and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. RHP.

A complete list of her trades from that day is detailed below.

Company NameTransactionAmount
Alphabet Inc. GOOGPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
Exelon Corporation EXCPurchase$15,001 – $50,000
FedEx Corporation FDXPurchase$15,001 – $50,000
MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ MELI)Purchase$1,001 – $15,000
Merck & Co., Inc. MRKPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
Morgan Stanley MSPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
Novo Nordisk A/S NVOPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
Pepsico, Inc. NVOPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. RHPPurchase$15,001 – $50,000
Southern Company SOPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPSPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNHPurchase$1,001 – $15,000
US Treasury BillSale$15,001 – $50,000

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Put Money In BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF This Year — Here’s How Her Returns Stack Up Against Others In Congress

Greene’s Portfolio Underperforms S&P 500

While the Google trade appears particularly well-timed, data from Benzinga’s tracker indicates that Rep. Greene’s overall portfolio has underperformed the market over the last year.

The analysis shows her trades have gained an average of 1.80%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 index during the same period.

Despite the overall modest returns, the tracker highlights several individual trades that have performed exceptionally well. Her top trades include a position in Impinj Inc. PI with an 84.90% return and another in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS showing a 71.20% gain.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.74% at $640.27, while the QQQ declined 0.84% to $565.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
EXC Logo
EXCExelon Corp
$43.45-0.53%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.24
Growth
39.18
Quality
71.95
Value
74.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FDX Logo
FDXFedEx Corp
$224.00-3.06%
GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$226.255.96%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$226.306.29%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$730.85-1.93%
MRK Logo
MRKMerck & Co Inc
$85.401.52%
MS Logo
MSMorgan Stanley
$148.85-1.08%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$56.40-0.11%
PI Logo
PIImpinj Inc
$182.59-2.60%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$567.06-0.59%
RHP Logo
RHPRyman Hospitality Properties Inc
$98.36-0.44%
SO Logo
SOSouthern Co
$92.09-0.23%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$641.18-0.60%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$308.50-0.44%
UPS Logo
UPSUnited Parcel Service Inc
$85.26-2.49%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved