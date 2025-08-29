Red downward movement chart
August 29, 2025 1:40 PM 3 min read

Stocks Fall, Gold Rallies, Silver Hits 14-Year Highs As Inflation Rises: What's Moving Markets Friday? (CORRECTED)

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Editor's Note: This headline has been updated to accurately reflect silver's market milestone.

Investor sentiment faded on Friday as a key inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve climbed to a five-month-high, casting fresh uncertainty over the timing of potential interest rate cuts.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures index — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — rose 2.9% year-over-year in July, in line with forecasts but still marking a five-month high. The timing unsettled markets, coming just a week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank may soon begin lowering interest rates.

By midday trading in New York, all major equity benchmarks were in negative territory, led by underperformance in tech and high-growth names. More speculative assets, including cryptocurrencies, saw steeper losses.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%, snapping a three-day winning streak. Nvidia Corp. NVDA slid 3.4%, a sharper decline than Thursday's modest 0.8% dip following a muted market reaction to its positive-but-unremarkable quarterly earnings beat.

Despite the pullback, all major indices remain on track to close August in the green, marking a fourth consecutive month of gains.

Precious metals: Traders sought inflation hedges amid rising concerns about policy missteps.

  • Gold jumped 0.9%, reaching its highest level since April 22 and trading just 1.5% below its all-time high.
  • Silver surged 1.9% to $39.70, its strongest level since September 2011.

In the crypto market:

  • Bitcoin BTC/USD dropped 3.8% to $108,400, heading for its third consecutive weekly decline.
  • Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD both lost 4.5%, tracking broader weakness across digital assets.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Dow Jones45,483.88-0.3%
Russell 20002,366.15-0.5%
S&P 5006,457.73-0.7%
Nasdaq 10023,409.62-1.2%
Updated by 12:25 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO dropped 0.7% to $592.65.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA dropped 0.3% to $455.60.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ fell 1.2% to $570.32.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM dropped 0.4% to $235.26.
  • The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF outperformed, up 0.5%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK lagged, down 1.5% to $262.46.

Stocks On The Move Friday

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA jumped nearly 13%, its strongest session since March 2023, after delivering quarterly earnings that sharply exceeded Wall Street expectations.
  • Other Chinese tech names advanced as well, with Baidu Inc. BIDU climbing 4.4% and JD.com Inc. JD adding 2.6%.
  • Other stocks reacting to earnings reports included Dell Technologies Inc. DELL down 7.9%, Autodesk Inc. ADSK up 8.1%, Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL down 16.5%, Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM up 10.6% and Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA down 6.5%.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$108366.78-3.74%

Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4340.03-3.80%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$203.21-5.25%
ADSK Logo
ADSKAutodesk Inc
$310.987.79%
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$88.0010.0%
BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$136.1913.9%
BIDU Logo
BIDUBaidu Inc
$96.265.82%
DELL Logo
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$122.26-8.80%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$455.50-0.28%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$234.94-0.54%
JD Logo
JDJD.com Inc
$31.323.04%
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$63.50-17.8%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$173.68-3.60%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$569.49-1.32%
ULTA Logo
ULTAUlta Beauty Inc
$497.49-6.25%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$592.08-0.74%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$92.280.14%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$54.070.41%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$261.98-1.71%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$136.970.39%
