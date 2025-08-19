Why Anheuser-Busch Stock Is Gaining Today

Anheuser-Busch Inbev BUD shares traded higher in premarket action on Tuesday after the company outlined the latest phase of its $300 million nationwide investment plan to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

The brewer, known for brands such as Budweiser, Michelob ULTRA and Busch Light, detailed new initiatives at its St. Louis Brewery.

The fresh commitment includes $15 million for supply chain improvements in St. Louis, alongside expanded training and workforce programs.

The announcement highlights Anheuser-Busch’s continued investment in American manufacturing and its local communities.

According to Benzinga Pro, BUD stock has gained over 1.1% in the past year.

As part of the St. Louis investment, the company will improve its infrastructure to handle more U.S.-grown ingredients and increase its capacity to ship its products nationwide.

The investment follows similar upgrades at other facilities including New York, Texas, Ohio, Colorado and Virginia, where breweries have been modernized with new equipment, expanded capacity and improved logistics.

Anheuser-Busch announced it will now open its Technical Excellence Center in St. Louis — previously limited to company employees — to local trade schools and other educational partners.

The facility, which offers more than 35 training courses and has already trained over 2,000 workers, will provide students with access to hands-on instruction and advanced equipment.

The collaboration with the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Institute underscores the company's push to develop future talent for the industry.

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch is expanding a digital credentialing initiative that helps veterans transition their military experience into manufacturing careers. The program aims to streamline the transition from active service to civilian employment by matching skills with industry roles.

"At Anheuser-Busch, we believe the future of American manufacturing begins right in our hometown," said CEO Brendan Whitworth.

He added that the latest investments are about creating opportunity and ensuring long-term economic vitality for Missouri and beyond.

Price Action: BUD shares are trading higher by 1.06% to $62.20 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

