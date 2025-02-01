Marco Rubio's Panama Visit: Will Trump's Aggressive Rhetoric Lead to War or Diplomacy?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio‘s upcoming visit to Panama is expected to offer crucial insight into the direction of U.S. foreign policy, particularly in Latin America, under the Trump administration.

Amid rising tensions over the Panama Canal, the visit could signal whether U.S. policy will take a more aggressive, imperial approach or a pragmatic, negotiation-focused stance, Reuters reports.

The controversy began when President Trump made threatening remarks regarding Panama’s control over the canal, raising fears of a potential American invasion. Former Panama President Ernesto Pérez Balladares voiced concerns about the potential for significant casualties and international condemnation if U.S. aggression escalates.

Despite the heightened rhetoric, Trump’s envoy to Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone, appeared to offer a more practical solution by suggesting that Panama might preemptively offer the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard free transit through the canal as a means to avoid further tension, Reuters adds.

Despite these efforts, there remains significant uncertainty about the future of U.S.-Panama relations.

In private conversations, Panamanian officials have dismissed Trump’s claims about a Chinese military presence in the canal, emphasizing that transit fees are legally set and apply to all nations.

Panama’s political elite has made it clear that the canal’s status is non-negotiable, with President José Raúl Mulino strongly defending Panama’s sovereignty over the waterway, which was handed over from the U.S. in 1999.

In response to Trump’s threats, Panama has already taken some conciliatory steps, including increasing audits on the port operations managed by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings LTD CKHUY, a company involved in the canal’s operations.

However, these moves have done little to calm the diplomatic storm. While some within the Trump administration suggest that the rhetoric should not be taken literally, others remain firm in asserting U.S. dominance in the region.

As Rubio prepares to visit Panama, there is a glimmer of hope that diplomacy may de-escalate the situation.

The U.S. State Department recently indicated a shift towards fostering a more cooperative relationship with Panama, emphasizing the mutual benefits of a strong partnership rather than attempting to exert unilateral pressure.

Ultimately, Rubio’s visit will be a critical test of whether the Trump administration can balance aggressive rhetoric with practical diplomacy, ensuring that both U.S. interests and Panamanian sovereignty are respected moving forward.

