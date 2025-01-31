Elon Musk's Aides Block Government Workers From Federal Data Systems: Report

Aides to Elon Musk who have been appointed to oversee the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), have reportedly restricted access of career civil servants to computer systems containing personal data of millions of federal employees.

What Happened: According to a report by Reuters, Musk’s team, now managing the U.S. government’s human resources agency, has limited access for civil servants to systems like the Enterprise Human Resources Integration database.

This database holds sensitive information, including Social Security numbers and pay grades. Two anonymous agency officials have raised concerns about the lack of oversight and potential cybersecurity risks.

The changes are part of Musk’s efforts to implement Trump’s directive to reduce the civilian workforce.

The new team at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which includes former Musk employees, has taken steps such as installing sofa beds for continuous work and relocating the agency’s chief management officer.

Despite these significant changes, there has been no comment from Musk, OPM representatives, or the White House.

Why It Matters: The restriction of access to federal employee data systems comes amid a broader context of decisions by the Trump administration.

Recently, Trump blamed DEI policies for a tragic plane crash involving an American Airlines plane and an Army helicopter, which resulted in 67 fatalities. This incident has sparked debates on staffing and congestion issues.

Furthermore, Musk has been vocal about his support for Trump’s policies, including the proposed end to the $7,500 EV tax credit, emphasizing that sustainable transport is inevitable.

Trump’s administration also intends to dismantle the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as seen during his visit to disaster-hit areas in California and North Carolina, suggesting states should handle their emergencies.

