Donald Trump Rips Into Jon Tester: 'Radical Left Lunatic'

Donald Trump attacked Sen. Jon Tester, who is in a tough reelection race, during a campaign event in Montana, labeling Tester a “radical left lunatic” and criticizing his congressional record on issues such as the U.S. southern border.

“For years, Tester has been telling Montana that he’s a moderate while he votes with Biden, Harris, and Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren,” Trump told a large crowd of supporters in Bozeman, Montana, reported The Hill.

Trump accused Tester of supporting “mass amnesty” while opposing the border wall and the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which mandates that asylum seekers stay in Mexico during their case processing.

Trump also alleged that Tester backed legislation contributing to inflation and voted against the Keystone XL Pipeline, The Hill added.

Trump also criticized Tester’s physical appearance, remarking, “He’s got the biggest stomach I have ever seen.”

Tester is one of the two Senate Democrats from states Trump won in 2020 who is seeking re-election this year. He faces Republican Tim Sheehy, who attended Trump’s rally.

