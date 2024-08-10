Tim Walz Roasts Donald Trump's Crowd Size Obsession As Kamala Harris Packs Arizona Rallies

On Friday, Tim Walz poked fun at Donald Trump as Walz and Kamala Harris attracted another large crowd during their campaign stop in Arizona.

Walz, speaking to a crowd of about 15,000 in Phoenix, praised the turnout and noted that a similar-sized audience had gathered in Detroit the day before, reported The Hill.

“But Arizona — just couldn’t leave it alone, could you?” Walz said. “It’s not as if anybody cares about crowd sizes or anything.”

Throughout the week, the Harris campaign has consistently attracted larger crowds than any previous Democratic events this election cycle, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for her White House bid following Joe Biden‘s withdrawal.

The Hill added that the large crowds and extensive media coverage of Harris’ events annoyed Trump, who usually attracts thousands to his campaign rallies.

During a Thursday news conference, Trump was asked if he was concerned about the size of Harris’ crowds and responded with a dismissive remark. “Oh, give me a break,” Trump said.

Friday was Harris’ first visit to Arizona and the Sun Belt since launching her presidential campaign in July.

She was accompanied by Rep. Ruben Gallego, the Democratic nominee for Arizona’s open Senate seat, and Sen. Mark Kelly, who was a finalist to be Harris’ running mate.

Kelly, a veteran himself, criticized Trump in response to some Republicans’ attacks on Walz’s military service.

Walz, who served 24 years in the National Guard, left the service just months before his unit was deployed overseas to run for office.

“Trump calls those who served suckers and losers. And he has zero respect for any of us who have worn the uniform,” Kelly said, The Hill reported.

In 2016, Trump won Arizona by about three percentage points. However, he lost the state to Biden in 2020 by approximately 11,000 votes.

