Donald Trump's Claim Of Near-Fatal Helicopter Ride Questioned By Willie Brown

Donald Trump claimed this week that he once had a near-fatal helicopter ride with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Trump’s account, delivered during a news conference, described a harrowing emergency helicopter landing with Brown, who once dated Kamala Harris, reported Reuters.

“We thought maybe this is the end,” Trump recounted. “This was not a pleasant landing, and Willie was, he was a little concerned.”

Trump also alleged that Brown shared negative comments about Harris.

However, Brown denied the incident ever took place, telling The San Francisco Chronicle that he had never been in a helicopter with Trump and had never made any disparaging remarks about Harris.

Nate Holden, a former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator, told Politico that Trump mistakenly identified him as Willie Brown.

Holden, who was actually on a similar helicopter ride with Trump around 1990, recalled the experience vividly.

Holden, now 95, was involved with Trump’s team during the 1990s when Trump was developing a project on the site of the historic Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, a project Holden supported.

“He either mixed it up, or he made it up,” Holden said.

Barbara Res, Trump’s former executive vice president of construction and development, was also on board and confirmed to Politico that she remembers the flight well and even detailed it in her book, All Alone on the 68th Floor.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

