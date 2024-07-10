Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. indices ended higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing by 1.1% to 39,271.36, the S&P 500 gaining nearly 1% to reach 5,633.91, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbing 1.2% to 18,647.45.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell outlined the conditions needed for the central bank to lower rates during his Congressional testimony, emphasizing the necessity for sustained inflation reduction towards 2% and considering potential labor market weaknesses.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock closed the day with a 3.76% gain at $28.42, after reaching an intraday high of $28.47 and a low of $27.37. The company’s 52-week high and low are $28.47 and $13.68 respectively. The stock has been on an upward trend following the announcement of Palantir’s Foundry Platform and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) certification on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Apple Inc. AAPL

Apple’s shares ended the day with a 1.88% increase at $232.98. The stock hit an intraday high of $233.08 and a low of $229.25. The 52-week high and low are $233.08 and $164.08 respectively. The company is reportedly targeting a 10% growth in shipments of new iPhones, which has boosted the stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST

Costco’s shares dipped slightly by 0.29% to close at $884.31. The company’s shares rose 2.5% in the after-hours trading to $906.70. The stock’s intraday high and low were $890.27 and $880.7, with a 52-week range of $896.67 and $526.15. The company’s shares traded higher after it reported a 7.4% YoY increase in June sales and announced a membership fee increase.

SoundHound AI Inc. SOUN

SoundHound AI’s shares surged by 22.46% to close at $5.07, after hitting an intraday high of $5.14 and a low of $4.14. The company’s 52-week high and low are $10.25 and $1.49 respectively. The stock rose following the announcement that its ChatGPT-integrated voice assistant is now live in several European vehicle brands.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose slightly by 0.35% to close at $263.26. The stock’s intraday high and low were $267.59 and $257.86, with a 52-week range of $299.29 and $138.8. The stock’s recent surge has sparked debate among analysts about the strength of the rally.

