These 10 Large Cap Stocks Shined Brightest Last Week (May 5-May 11, 2024): Are They In Your Portfolio?

These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA shares surged 16.24% after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and announced results from the efficacy portion of the Phase 3 SOLARIS trial of TEV-‘749 in adult patients with schizophrenia compared to placebo.
- Toast, Inc. Class A TOST shares increased 14.71% on strong first-quarter 2024 financial results, with revenue of $1.075 billion, beating the estimates of $1.041 billion. Several analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Applovin Corporation APP shares were up 13.28% after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results. Multiple analysts lifted price targets on the stock.
- Vistra Corp. VST shares rose 13.25% after it announced that it would join the S&P 500, and a few analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. IFF shares rose 11.22% after the company reported strong first-quarter results and expected FY24 revenue to trend towards the higher end of its guidance range. Several analysts increased the price target on the stock.
- STERIS Plc (Ireland) STE shares grew 10.72% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results. The company announced a planned restructuring of its healthcare surgical business in Europe.
- Constellation Energy Corporation CEG shares increased 8.56% after it reported mixed first-quarter FY24 results. Some analysts raised the price target on the stock.
- Emerson Electric Company EMR shares increased 7.99% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings and raised its FY24 guidance. Many analysts made changes to their price targets for the stock.
- Equinix, Inc. EQIX shares jumped 6.9% following mixed first-quarter FY24 earnings.
- International Paper Company IP shares upped 5.68% following a report suggesting Suzano offered to acquire the company.
