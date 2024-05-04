Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Tesla, AMC, Bitcoin And Shiba Inu's Chart Forms Powerful Technical Patterns

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Stock markets ended the week on a high note following reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

As the market digested recent inflation surprises, Powell signaled a pause in interest rate hikes, aiming to stabilize inflation around the central bank’s 2% target. This announcement helped the Dow and Nasdaq climb 1.14% and 1.43% respectively, while the S&P 500 saw a modest gain of 0.55% this week.

In labor market news, signs of cooling were evident as April’s job growth slowed compared to March, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher. This mixed economic data supports the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady as it monitors economic indicators.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Will Keep Running Until All Shorts Are Crushed, Praises Elon Musk’s Charisma,” by Shanthi Rexaline, covers Jim Cramer’s opinion that Tesla Inc. TSLA will continue to rise as long as short sellers target it, crediting Elon Musk’s dynamic leadership for bolstering investor confidence.

“Are Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Due A Bounce? This Trader Sees ‘Bull Flag’ Forming For One Coin,” by Khyathi Dalal, discusses chart analyst Ali Martinez’s prediction of a bullish breakout for Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, despite a turbulent period for both it and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

“Gene Munster’s Take On Apple’s Q2 Beat, June Quarter Guidance: ‘Things Get Easier For Apple In The Back Half Of Year,'” by Shanthi Rexaline, details Apple, Inc.‘s AAPL promising outlook as per Gene Munster, following Q2 financial success and notable shareholder returns.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Carvana Revs Up Over 1,500% In A Year, Inflicts Heavy Losses On Short Sellers

Billions On The Move: Tracking Market Cap Changes In Top Cannabis Firms After DEA Rescheduling Announcement

Nvidia Supercharges AI Chatbot with Advanced Models From Google and OpenAI

The Bears

“AMC Entertainment Analyst Cautious Despite Market Share Gains, Europe Catalyst: ‘Heavy Debt Load, Lack Of Dividends Overshadow These Positive Factors,” by Chris Katje, covers Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese’s cautious stance on AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC due to its significant debt and expansion limits despite market share growth.

“Bitcoin’s ‘Clock Is Ticking’: Why Edward Snowden Issues ‘Final Warning,'” by Murtuza Merchant, highlights Edward Snowden‘s urgent call for Bitcoin BTC/USD to implement privacy protections at the protocol level, especially after Wasabi Wallet’s CoinJoin service discontinuation.

“Starbucks CEO’s Dilemma Unfolds With Stock Performance, Falling Sales,” by Shivani Kumaresan, discusses Starbucks Corp.‘s SBUX CEO Laxman Narasimhan‘s challenges in boosting the company’s performance amid declining sales and stock value.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

April Showers On Wall Street: Miners, Utilities Emerge As Bright Spots In Gloomy Market

Manufacturing Activity Gauge Contracts Again In April: Commodity Costs Hit Producers

Walmart to Shut Down All Clinic Locations Amid Rising Costs – What It Means for Your Healthcare?

