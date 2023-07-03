US Stock Futures Signal Muted Start To July: Why This Analyst Says Strong Gains Await Market In H2

The stock market is poised to open the holiday-shortened week with caution, as traders remain hesitant following recent strong gains and key events on Main Street.

With light trading volume expected due to the upcoming holiday, small market movements could lead to some volatility.

However, the week ending June 30 saw impressive gains driven by positive economic indicators and resilient consumer confidence.

Despite the Federal Reserve’s indication of future rate hikes, the market closed the week, quarter, and half year with solid gains.

Additionally, small-cap stocks caught up with their larger counterparts, alleviating concerns about the breadth of the rally.

U.S. Indices’ Performance on Friday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq 100 +1.4% 15,164.18 S&P 500 Index +0.98% 4,479.87 Dow Industrials +0.63% 34,331.50 Russell 2000 +0.55% 1,892.07

Analyst Color:

The S&P 500 Index is poised for another strong run in the second half of the year, said Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. Since 1950, there were 10 instances when the index is up between 12% and 17% in the first six months of the year, the analyst noted.

The market has advanced in the second half of the year in all the 10 instances and the average second half in these cases has been 10.9%, Detrick said.

Futures Today

Futures Performance On Monday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 -0.44% S&P 500 -0.39% Dow -0.39% R2K -0.63%

In premarket trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.14% to $443.91 and the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ gained 0.29% to $370.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

The holiday-shortened week has its fair share of market-moving economic data, with the ones related to private sector activity and the job market likely to be key among them. Traders are also likely to sift through the minutes of the June FOMC meeting to glean clues regarding the likely near-term fed rate trajectory.

S&P Global is scheduled to release its final U.S. manufacturing purchase activity index for June at 9:45 a.m. EDT. Economists, on average, expect the index to be left unrevised at the flash reading of 46.3, although down from 48.4 in May.

The Institute for Supply Management is due to release its June manufacturing PMI at 10 a.m. EDT. The consensus estimate calls for the index to come in at 47.2 compared to the May reading of 46.9.

The Commerce Department will release its construction spending report for May at 10 a.m. EDT. Construction spending may have increased 0.5% month-over-month in May, slower than the 1.2% growth in April.

The Treasury will auction three- and six-month bills at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus: