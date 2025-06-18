Wall Street Rises Ahead Of Fed, Payment Stocks Fall On Stablecoin Bill: What's Driving Markets Wednesday?

U.S. stocks inched higher by midday Wednesday, as traders weighed geopolitical uncertainty and awaited the Federal Reserve's June policy decision.

President Donald Trump declined to offer a clear response on whether the U.S. would directly intervene in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady at 4.25%-4.50% for a fourth consecutive meeting. Yet, investor focus is centered on the updated Summary of Economic Projections.

Economists anticipate the new dot plot will reflect a median expectation of just one rate cut in 2025—down from two in March—alongside modest upward revisions to inflation and downward adjustments to growth forecasts.

The S&P 500 hovered slightly above the 6,000 mark.

The Nasdaq 100 gained over 100 points to trade around 21,860.

Small caps outperformed, with the Russell 2000 climbing 1%.

On a sector basis, consumer discretionary led gains, while energy stocks declined, reversing Tuesday's strength.

Among megacaps, Visa Inc. V and Mastercard Inc. MA slid after the U.S. Senate passed a bill introducing a regulatory framework for stablecoins. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN surged 12% to a four-month-high.

In the bond market, Treasury yields declined, with the 30-year yield falling to 4.85%. Oil prices dropped 1.8% to $72 per barrel after Trump's noncommittal stance on Iran dented expectations of a supply shock.

Gold rose 0.2%, silver slipped 0.7%, and Bitcoin BTC/USD held steady at $104,800.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Russell 2000 2,124.02 1.0% Nasdaq 100 21,832.28 0.5% S&P 500 6,006.16 0.4% Dow Jones 42,375.03 0.4% Updated by 12:05 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.4% to $551.

rose 0.4% to $551. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.4% higher to $424.77.

inched 0.4% higher to $424.77. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 0.4% to $531.28.

rose 0.4% to $531.28. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM rallied 1.1% $210.91.

rallied 1.1% $210.91. The Communication Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC outperformed, up 0.6%; the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE lagged, down 0.6%.

Wednesday’s Stock Movers

Intel Corp. INTC rallied 3.8% after the chipmaker company appointed Greg Ernst as new chief revenue officer as well as three new engineers.

rallied 3.8% after the chipmaker company appointed Greg Ernst as new chief revenue officer as well as three new engineers. Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT dropped 2%, erasing Tuesday's gains, as Trump's comments prompted investors to scale back exposure to defense contractors.

dropped 2%, erasing Tuesday's gains, as Trump's comments prompted investors to scale back exposure to defense contractors. Jabil Inc. JBL soared 3.85%, extending all-time highs following Tuesday’s 9% rally amid stronger-than-expected earnings.

soared 3.85%, extending all-time highs following Tuesday’s 9% rally amid stronger-than-expected earnings. Wolfspeed Inc . WOLF plunged 17% after announcing plans to enter a prepackaged bankruptcy agreement with lenders, including Apollo Global Management. The company aims to streamline its Chapter 11 process and will seek creditor approval before officially filing.

. plunged 17% after announcing plans to enter a prepackaged bankruptcy agreement with lenders, including Apollo Global Management. The company aims to streamline its Chapter 11 process and will seek creditor approval before officially filing. Grail Inc. GRAL surged 12% after reporting encouraging results from its latest cancer detection test.

