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Rigetti Computing Inc logo on phone with stock market activity in background
May 12, 2026 10:23 AM 2 min read

What's Going On With Rigetti Computing On Tuesday?

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares are up during Tuesday’s session after the company on Monday reported its first-quarter results.

Rigetti Revenue Tops Estimates In First Quarter

The stock’s movement comes after Rigetti posted a quarterly loss of 4 cents per share, which met consensus estimates, while revenue of $4.4 million exceeded expectations by 10.86%.

The company is continuing to execute its strategy with the launch of its 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q system, which is now available on various quantum computing platforms.

Rigetti Plans $100 Million U.K. Quantum Investment

The quantum computing company announced its intention to invest up to $100 million in the U.K. The planned investment will go toward deploying a UK-based quantum computing system with over 1,000 qubits in the next three to four years.

Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook On Rigetti Stock

Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $34.86. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $31.00) (May 12)
  • Benchmark: Buy (Lowers Target to $25.00) (March 20)

How Rigetti (RGTI) Ranks On Momentum And Market Signals

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Rigetti Computing, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

  • Momentum: Strong (Score: 73.28) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Rigetti Computing’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, indicating that the stock is currently in a strong position relative to the market. Investors may find opportunities as the company continues to innovate in the quantum computing sector.

RGTI ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Positions

RGTI Stock Price Activity: Rigetti Computing shares were up 0.05% at $20.52 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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