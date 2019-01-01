QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:20AM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (ARCA: XSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF's (XSD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)?

A

The stock price for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (ARCA: XSD) is $204.305 last updated Today at 6:07:02 PM.

Q

Does SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (ARCA:XSD) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) operate in?

A

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.