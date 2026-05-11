Rigetti Stock Slips After Posting Q1 Results: Details

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Rigetti Q1 Details

Rigetti reported quarterly losses of four cents per share, which met the consensus estimate, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Quarterly revenue came in at $4.4 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.97 million by 10.86%.

Non-GAAP net loss was $14.7 million for the quarter.

“In the first quarter, we continued to execute on our strategy by bringing our 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q system into general availability on Rigetti QCS, Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum and qBraid,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

“We believe Cepheus-1-108Q is one of the most powerful generally available gate-based quantum computers in the world, and as the largest modular system on the market today, it is an important validation of our chiplet-based architecture in a production setting,” Dr. Kulkarni added.

RGTI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rigetti stock was down 1.95% to $20.11 in Monday's extended trading.

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