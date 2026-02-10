Zillow stock is testing lower boundaries. Why is Z stock at lows?

Zillow Delivers Mixed Q4 Results

Q4 Revenue: $654 million, versus estimates of $650.29 million

$654 million, versus estimates of $650.29 million Q4 Adjusted EPS: 39 cents, versus estimates of 40 cents

Total revenue was up 18% year-over-year in the quarter. The company noted that its quarterly revenue growth outperformed the broader residential real estate industry on a year-over-year basis.

Zillow ended the quarter with $1.3 billion in cash and investments after repurchasing 3.4 million shares of its common stock for $232 million during the period.

“We delivered strong results in the fourth quarter and throughout 2025, achieving all our reported full-year financial targets, including positive net income, while continuing to gain share in both For Sale and Rentals,” said Jeremy Wacksman, CEO of Zillow.

What’s Next For Zillow?

Zillow expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $700 million to $710 million versus estimates of $690.33 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

“With our deeply engaged audience, industry-leading software that powers industry workflows, and two decades of AI innovation, we are uniquely positioned to drive durable growth by making the entire moving journey easier for consumers and the real estate professionals who serve them,” Wacksman added.

Z Stock Moves Lower After Hours

Z Price Action: Zillow shares were down 4.95% in after-hours, trading at $52 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com