Eye care firm Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales of $2.59 billion, up 6% year over year (up 5% constant currency), marginally missing the consensus of $2.60 billion.

“As expected, we saw encouraging topline growth in the third quarter, driven by strong acceleration in equipment,” said David J. Endicott, Alcon’s CEO. “Unity VCS is gaining traction across key markets, and our orderbook remains strong. With PanOptix Pro resonating well with surgeons and early uptake of Tryptyr showing promise, we’re laying the groundwork for a solid 2026.”

Alcon reported adjusted earnings of 79 cents, beating the consensus of 76 cents.

Surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables, and equipment/other products, were $1.42 billion, representing a 6% increase on a reported basis and a 5% increase on a constant currency basis, year over year.

Vision Care net sales, which include contact lenses and ocular health products, were $1.2 billion, representing a 7% increase on a reported basis (+5%).

Core operating income was $523 million, representing a 4% increase and a 2% constant currency (cc) increase.

The core operating margin decreased by 0.4 percentage points to 20.20% in the current year period, which included incremental tariffs, sales and marketing investments behind new product launches, and increased investment in R&D. This decrease was partially offset by manufacturing efficiencies and price increases.

Outlook

Alcon affirmed fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.05-$3.15 versus consensus of $3.06.

The company maintained its 2025 sales guidance of $10.3 billion to $10.4 billion, versus the consensus of $10.39 billion.

Core operating margin is expected to be between 19.5% and 20.5%.

ALC Price Action: Alcon shares were up 4.91% at $81.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

