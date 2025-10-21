Pentair Boosts Outlook, Names New CFO After Strong Q3 Performance

Shares of water treatment company Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) are trading higher after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday.

Earnings Details

The company reported a 3% year-over-year (Y/Y) sales increase to $1.022 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.005 billion.

Also, core sales rose 3% Y/Y in the third quarter, excluding currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures.

Also Read: Pentair’s Hydra-Stop Purchase To Support Sustainable Water Flow In Growing Cities

Gross margin expanded to 41.0% from 39.6% a year ago in the quarter. Adjusted operating margin expanded 160 basis points Y/Y to 25.7% in the quarter.

Adjusted EPS came in at $1.24, surpassing $1.18 analyst estimate.

Free cash flow used for continuing operations for the quarter was $179 million.

The company held $128.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Segment Details

Flow segment sales rose 6% Y/Y to $394.0 million, Segment income was $95.3 million (+15% Y/Y), and the operating margin was 24.2%, an increase of 200 bps Y/Y in the quarter.

Water Solutions segment sales were $273.3 million (-6% Y/Y), Segment income was $68.4 million (+6% Y/Y), and ROS was 25.0%, up 280 bps Y/Y.

Pool segment sales were $354.3 million (+7% Y/Y), Segment income was $116.2 million (+3% Y/Y), and ROS was 32.8%, down 120bps Y/Y.

Dividend

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of 25 cents per share in the third quarter of 2025.

On Sept. 22, the company announced a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, payable on Nov. 7, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 24, 2025.

Buyback

In the quarter, Pentair repurchased 0.5 million shares for $50 million. As of Sept. 30, $275 million remained available under its share repurchase authorization.

Management Commentary

President and CEO John L. Stauch said, “Our teams continued to drive solid execution across our Move, Improve and Enjoy Water portfolio and to deliver for our customers. We continued to implement and scale our Transformation initiatives that we expect to continue to grow profitability long-term.”

“We are investing in growth across Flow, Water Solutions and Pool and leveraging 80/20 to continue to drive top-line growth. We are excited about our Hydra-Stop acquisition and the unique products and technology it adds to our commercial Flow business,” he added.

Outlook

Pentair boosted its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $4.85 to $4.90, up from the previous forecast of $4.75 to $4.85 and slightly above the Street estimate of $4.84.

The company also lifted its sales outlook to about $4.165 billion, compared with the prior range of $4.124 billion-$4.165 billion and above the consensus estimate of $4.148 billion.

For the fourth quarter, Pentair anticipates adjusted EPS of $1.11-$1.16, versus an estimate of $1.16, and sales of $1.00 billion-$1.01 billion, compared to a consensus of $1.009 billion.

Management Change

The company disclosed that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bob Fishman will step down on March 1, 2026.

Nick Brazis, currently vice president of Corporate Development and Treasury, will succeed him as executive vice president and CFO on the same date.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) and Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

PNR Price Action: Pentair shares were down 2.92% at $106.11 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo: chayanuphol/ Shutterstock.com