Pentair plc PNR said Monday it will acquire Hydra-Stop LLC, a U.S.-based maker of specialty valve solutions, in a $290 million cash deal. After factoring in about $50 million in expected tax benefits, the net transaction value comes to roughly $240 million.

Hydra-Stop, currently owned by Madison Industries, employs just over 50 people at its Burr Ridge, Illinois headquarters and generates nearly all its sales in the U.S.

With approximately 99% of sales in the United States, the business is expected to produce around $50 million in sales in 2025, with margins close to 30%.

Also Read: Strong Aerospace Performance Fuels Parker Hannifin To Record Profit

The acquisition is set to enhance Pentair's existing solutions and further support the water needs of growing cities.

Pentair said the purchase will strengthen its commercial and infrastructure business by expanding solutions that help municipalities and service providers maintain water flow and limit losses.

De’Mon Wiggins, executive vice president and president of Pentair Flow, called it “a strategic acquisition” that supports the company’s mission to sustainably move and improve water worldwide.

After completion, Hydra-Stop will become part of Pentair’s Commercial and Infrastructure unit under its Flow business segment.

Pending regulatory clearance and other standard conditions, the deal is expected to close by the end of 2025. Pentair noted that Hydra-Stop’s culture aligns with its own, easing the integration process.

Pentair held cash and cash equivalents of $143 million as of June 30, 2025.

Broader exposure to the sector is available through the Invesco Water Resources ETF PHO and the First Trust Water ETF FIW.

Price Action: PNR stock closed on Friday at $104.98, marking a decline of $1.65 or 1.55%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock