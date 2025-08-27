Bill Holdings Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results: Details

Bill Holdings, Inc BILL released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Bill Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 41 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $383.34 million, which beat the Street estimate of $376.17 million and is up from revenue of $343.66 million from the same period last year.

Bill’s board of directors authorized a new $300 million share repurchase program.

For the fourth quarter, Bill reported:

Core revenue, which consists of subscription and transaction fees, was $345.9 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

Subscription fees were $68.8 million, up 5% year-over-year.

Transaction fees were $277.1 million, up 18% year-over-year.

Float revenue, which consists of interest on funds held for customers, was $37.4 million.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $322.7 million, representing an 84.2% non-GAAP gross margin.

“Fiscal year 2025 was pivotal for BILL as we drove growth and profitability, launched essential new software and payment products for customers and suppliers, and expanded our market opportunity. Our progress in Q4 reinforces our scale advantage, with approximately half a million SMBs and 9,000 accounting firms on our platform, and a network of eight million members,” said René Lacerte, Bill CEO.

Outlook: Bill is looking for first-quarter adjusted earnings of between 49 cents and 52 cents per share, versus the 54 cent estimate, and revenue of between $385 million and $395 million, versus the $394.02 million estimate.

BILL Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bill Holdings stock was up 0.17% at $41.70 in Wednesday's extended trading.

