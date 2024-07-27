Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week. Here’s a look at some of our top stories.

The S&P 500 decreased by 0.8% and the Nasdaq dropped by 2.1%, with both indexes experiencing consecutive weekly losses for the first time since April. In contrast, the Dow saw a 0.8% increase, achieving its fourth straight positive week — a milestone not reached since May.

Small-cap stocks continued to perform well, with the Russell 2000 Index achieving its third consecutive week of gains, fueled by optimism over potential interest rate cuts.

On the economic front, the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the second quarter, surpassing the expected 2% growth, while a key inflation measure watched by the Federal Reserve fell to 2.5% in June, the lowest since February 2021, reinforcing expectations for a rate cut in September.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“AMC Entertainment Stock Halted: Movie Theater Chain Announces Restructuring of Debt Load,” by Adam Eckert, details AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.‘s AMC plans to restructure its debt, moving U.S. theaters into a different unit and issuing new secured term loans, while CEO Adam Aron anticipates recovery and growth, addressing recent box office challenges.

“Is Dogecoin Really Moving ‘According To Plan?’ Prominent Analyst Claims: ‘I Haven’t Sold One Single DOGE, I’ve Just Been Buying,'” by Khyathi Dalal, reports that crypto analyst Ali Martinez asserts Dogecoin DOGE/USD is following a historical pattern, suggesting a potential 44% rise, as he continues to buy DOGE without selling.

“EXCLUSIVE: Tesla ‘An Elon Musk And A Technology Story First, EV Story Last’ — Market Strategist Explains Why To Buy The Stock,” by Chris Katje, details how market strategist Jay Woods believes Tesla Inc TSLA is driven more by Elon Musk‘s technological innovations than its EV business, and why investors should consider buying Tesla stock.

The Bears

“Alphabet Investors Fret Over Margin Impact Of Higher AI-related Capex, But Fund Manager Says Not Spending Enough Exposes Google’s Parent To Risk Of ‘Losing Their Grip On The Future,'” by Shanthi Rexaline, discusses concerns over Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL increased AI-related capital expenditures impacting margins, while fund manager Gene Munster argues that not investing sufficiently in AI could jeopardize the company’s future competitive edge.

“Mark Zuckerberg Slams Tim Cook’s Apple After Cupertino Reportedly Rejected Its iPhone AI Partnership Proposal: ‘They Wanted To Put Us In A Box…,'” by Ananya Gairola, reports that Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple Inc. AAPL for rejecting Meta’s AI partnership proposal, claiming Apple wanted to limit Meta’s competitive influence.

