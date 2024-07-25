Is Dogecoin Really Moving 'According To Plan?' Prominent Analyst Claims: 'I Haven't Sold One Single DOGE, I've Just Been Buying'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is currently at the top of traders' lists, with most predicting a bull run based on historical trends.
What Happened: Crypto technical chart analyst Ali Martinez on Thursday noted that Dogecoin is following a previously seen pattern. It consolidates in a descending triangle, sees a 140% to 230% rally and then a retrace by 56% to 60% before entering a bull run.
He added, "I haven’t sold one single DOGE. I’ve just been buying!"
In another tweet, he highlighted Dogecoin breaking out of a wedge, which "suggests an upside target of 44%!"
Another crypto trader sees Dogecoin moving according to plan—it needs to form a "base for price to go higher eventually."
Also Read: Dogecoin’s First Weekly Golden Cross In Four Years Is ‘2-3 Green Weeks Away’
Why It Matters: Traders on Crypto Twitter are bullish on Dogecoin, with most predicting a retrace before a rally. They compare Dogecoin’s current state to its historical performance, which has seen such instances occurr.
IntoTheBlock data shows a 15.6% drop in large transaction volume, while daily active addresses increased by 8.6%. Exchanges netflows decreased by 154.3%. Currently, 72% of Dogecoin holders are in profit.
BitInfocharts revealed that in the past 24 hours, 1.77 billion DOGE, worth $220.8 million, were transferred. 51,999 transactions were executed in the past 24 hours. Active addresses in the past 24 hours tallied at 37,593.
What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.