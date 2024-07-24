Mark Zuckerberg Slams Tim Cook's Apple After Cupertino Reportedly Rejected Its iPhone AI Partnership Proposal: 'They Wanted To Put Us In A Box…'

In an interview on Tuesday, Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple Inc. AAPL saying he wants to avoid the iPhone maker’s “soul-crushing” tactics by releasing the largest open-source AI model ever.

What Happened: In a conversation with Emily Chang on The Circuit, Zuckerberg expressed his aspiration to steer his own technological “destiny” and evade the “soul-crushing” strategies of Apple.

“It is somewhat soul-crushing to go build something that you think is going to be good and then just get told by Apple you can’t ship it because they wanted to put us in a box because they view us as competitive,” Zuckerberg said.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Google Co-Founder And One Of His ‘Best Friends’ Larry Page Thought Eventually We Will All ‘Upload Our Minds To The Computer’

He also said that Meta has now grown into a large corporation and he wishes for it to exert more control over the next generation of technology. “I want us to build and have more control over the next set of platforms that we are going to build,” he stated.

Mark Zuckerberg says he wants to control his own tech "destiny" by releasing the largest open-source AI model ever, and avoiding the "soul-crushing" tactics of Apple.



He speaks exclusively with @emilychangtv on The Circuit https://t.co/bs1C8eIbZJ pic.twitter.com/miRQWNmWG0 — Bloomberg (@business) July 23, 2024

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Zuckeberg’s latest comments follow reports about Apple’s rejection of Meta’s proposal to integrate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone. The decision was made reportedly due to concerns over Meta’s privacy practices.

In June, at WWDC 2024, Apple announced the partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The tech giant has also indicated plans to offer Google Gemini in the future. Moreover, the Tim Cook-led company is reportedly in talks with AI startup Anthropic about potentially adding its chatbot as an option.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock and Flickr