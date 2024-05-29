VeeCon 2024 Speakers Announced: X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Content Creator Khaby Lame, Gary Vee Among Special Guests To Appear At Festival That Combines Business, Pop Culture, Web3

For the third straight year, serial entrepreneur and VeeFriends founder Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) will host an annual conference that combines elements of business, pop culture and Web3.
Here's the details on VeeCon 2024 and the first round of speakers announced.
VeeCon 2024: After hosting VeeCon in the Midwest cities of Minneapolis and Indianapolis, VeeCon 2024 heads west to California.
VeeCon 2024 will be held in Los Angeles, California, at the L.A. Live Entertainment District, Aug. 9 – Aug. 11.
The event will be hosted by Vee and VeeFriends, the NFT collection and entertainment brand founded by Vee.
"With its world-class venues and accessibility, Los Angeles offers a dynamic environment for attendees to engage and connect with each other," Vee said previously of the host city. "We're incredibly excited to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the city of L.A. and VeeCon attendees in 2024."
Vee has previously said he was influenced by South by Southwest and smaller business conferences. The entrepreneur calls VeeCon a business conference layered with a lot of pop culture. Vee told Benzinga previously to think of VeeCon as "Young Davos meets SXSW."
Related Link: Busta Rhymes Felt Like He Knew Gary Vee Before They Met: ‘His Level Of Captivating Energy Is Profound’
VeeCon 2024 Speakers: Similar to the past two years, VeeCon will announce the full speaker lineup in several batches ahead of the August event.
This week, the first round of speakers were announced for VeeCon 2024.
Arianna Huffington: Founder, CEO, Thrive Global
Aubrey Marcus: Founder, Onnit
Bob Pittman: Chairman, CEO, iHeartMedia Inc IHRT
Brandon Epstein: Mental Performance Coach
Claudine Patel: Chief Marketing Officer, Sanofi SA SNY
Daley Pearson: Co-Founder, Director, Ludo Studio, Executive Producer "Bluey"
Diego Tinoco: Actor, Founder, The Actor's Campus
Dr. Jason Wersland: Founder Therabody
Gary Vee
Gina Bianchini: CEO, Founder, Mighty Networks
Glen Walter: CEO, Tropicana Brands Group, a subsidiary partially owned by PepsiCo Inc PEP
Howie Mandel: Comedian
Inky Johnson: Professional Speaker
Jameela Jamil: Actress, Founder, I Weigh
Jeff Fenster: Founder, CEO, Investor
Jill Cress: Chief Marketing Officer, H&R Block Inc HRB
Kass Lazerow: Entrepreneur, Investor
Kevin Mayer: Co-CEO, Founder, Candle Media
Khaby Lame: Content Creator
Leslie Berland: Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon Communications Inc VZ
Lewis Howes: New York Times Bestselling Author
Linda Yaccarino: CEO, X (formerly Twitter)
Marissa Jarratt: Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven
Mark Salzberg: Founder, Route 12 Enterprises
Max Siegelman: Founder, CEO, Siegelman Stable
Michelle Figueroa: Founder, Good News Movement
Mike Lazerow: Entrepreneur, Investor
Mona Vand: Wellness Expert, Entrepreneur
Moshe Gersht: Spiritual Teacher
Poppy Harlow: Journalist
Sean Tresvant: CEO ,Taco Bell, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc YUM
Stanley Tang: Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, DoorDash Inc DASH
Tarek El Moussa: TV Personality, Entrepreneur
Tariq Hassan: Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing, Customer Experience McDonald's USA, a unit of McDonald's Corp MCD
"I am thrilled to bring an incredible lineup of trailblazers and industry icons to Los Angeles for this year's VeeCon," Vee said.
Stay tuned for more speaker announcements.
For VeeCon 2024, the speakers and topics are said to focus on five core themes of: business, marketing, technology, innovation and popular culture.
VeeCon Tickets: VeeCon 2024 tickets are now available with holders of VeeFriends Series 1 able to get free tickets to the event, with VeeCon being the first NFT-ticketed super conference. VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs have a current floor price of 0.80 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $3,001.
For 2024, VeeCon is partnering with Layer-2 network Base by Coinbase Global COIN to help streamline the ticketing experience.
VeeCon is also offering free personalized help for tickets with the VeeConcierge service.
Looking Back At VeeCon 2023: Benzinga attended VeeCon 2022 and VeeCon 2023 and was able to share videos and articles from many of the top speakers at the event.
Check out some of our coverage from VeeCon 2023 below:
Watch Benzinga’s exclusive interview with Gary Vee from VeeCon 2023 below:
Photo: Gary Vee, Vaynor Media
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.