VeeCon 2024 Speakers Announced: X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Content Creator Khaby Lame, Gary Vee Among Special Guests To Appear At Festival That Combines Business, Pop Culture, Web3

For the third straight year, serial entrepreneur and VeeFriends founder Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) will host an annual conference that combines elements of business, pop culture and Web3.

Here's the details on VeeCon 2024 and the first round of speakers announced.

VeeCon 2024: After hosting VeeCon in the Midwest cities of Minneapolis and Indianapolis, VeeCon 2024 heads west to California.

VeeCon 2024 will be held in Los Angeles, California, at the L.A. Live Entertainment District, Aug. 9 – Aug. 11.

The event will be hosted by Vee and VeeFriends, the NFT collection and entertainment brand founded by Vee.

"With its world-class venues and accessibility, Los Angeles offers a dynamic environment for attendees to engage and connect with each other," Vee said previously of the host city. "We're incredibly excited to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the city of L.A. and VeeCon attendees in 2024."

Vee has previously said he was influenced by South by Southwest and smaller business conferences. The entrepreneur calls VeeCon a business conference layered with a lot of pop culture. Vee told Benzinga previously to think of VeeCon as "Young Davos meets SXSW."

VeeCon 2024 Speakers: Similar to the past two years, VeeCon will announce the full speaker lineup in several batches ahead of the August event.

This week, the first round of speakers were announced for VeeCon 2024.

Arianna Huffington: Founder, CEO, Thrive Global

Aubrey Marcus: Founder, Onnit

Bob Pittman: Chairman, CEO, iHeartMedia Inc IHRT

Brandon Epstein: Mental Performance Coach

Claudine Patel: Chief Marketing Officer, Sanofi SA SNY

Daley Pearson: Co-Founder, Director, Ludo Studio, Executive Producer "Bluey"

Diego Tinoco: Actor, Founder, The Actor's Campus

Dr. Jason Wersland: Founder Therabody

Gary Vee

Gina Bianchini: CEO, Founder, Mighty Networks

Glen Walter: CEO, Tropicana Brands Group, a subsidiary partially owned by PepsiCo Inc PEP

Howie Mandel: Comedian

Inky Johnson: Professional Speaker

Jameela Jamil: Actress, Founder, I Weigh

Jeff Fenster: Founder, CEO, Investor

Jill Cress: Chief Marketing Officer, H&R Block Inc HRB

Kass Lazerow: Entrepreneur, Investor

Kevin Mayer: Co-CEO, Founder, Candle Media

Khaby Lame: Content Creator

Leslie Berland: Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon Communications Inc VZ

Lewis Howes: New York Times Bestselling Author

Linda Yaccarino: CEO, X (formerly Twitter)

Marissa Jarratt: Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing, Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven

Mark Salzberg: Founder, Route 12 Enterprises

Max Siegelman: Founder, CEO, Siegelman Stable

Michelle Figueroa: Founder, Good News Movement

Mike Lazerow: Entrepreneur, Investor

Mona Vand: Wellness Expert, Entrepreneur

Moshe Gersht: Spiritual Teacher

Poppy Harlow: Journalist

Sean Tresvant: CEO ,Taco Bell, a unit of Yum! Brands Inc YUM

Stanley Tang: Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer, DoorDash Inc DASH

Tarek El Moussa: TV Personality, Entrepreneur

Tariq Hassan: Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing, Customer Experience McDonald's USA, a unit of McDonald's Corp MCD

"I am thrilled to bring an incredible lineup of trailblazers and industry icons to Los Angeles for this year's VeeCon," Vee said.

Stay tuned for more speaker announcements.

For VeeCon 2024, the speakers and topics are said to focus on five core themes of: business, marketing, technology, innovation and popular culture.

VeeCon Tickets: VeeCon 2024 tickets are now available with holders of VeeFriends Series 1 able to get free tickets to the event, with VeeCon being the first NFT-ticketed super conference. VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs have a current floor price of 0.80 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $3,001.

For 2024, VeeCon is partnering with Layer-2 network Base by Coinbase Global COIN to help streamline the ticketing experience.

VeeCon is also offering free personalized help for tickets with the VeeConcierge service.

