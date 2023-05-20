VeeCon 2023: Drew Barrymore On The Catalyst That Led Her To Start New Businesses Like Beautiful Kitchenware

Known for her roles in “E.T.,” “50 First Dates,” “Scream,” “Never Been Kissed" and “Charlie’s Angels,” Drew Barrymore is much more than a successful actress. In 1995, Barrymore launched production company Flower Films, and the actress shared how her family led to her getting more involved in creating businesses.

What Happened: Speaking to an audience at VeeCon 2023 audience, Barrymore shared that people, in general, tend to have multifaceted tastes and interests.

“We are not one thing, we are so many things,” Barrymore said. “I don’t know why we expect people to be one thing.”

Barrymore said that having kids was the catalyst for starting more businesses.

“I had kids and it changed me so much,” she said.

The actress also told the audience that, as a mother, she couldn’t go and play characters as much as she would have liked.

Beautiful Kitchenware: Barrymore launched Beautiful Kitchenware with entrepreneur Shae Hong, who has over 20 years experience in the kitchen market. Beautiful was born out of the idea of the kitchen space being mostly black and metallic. The duo worked with designers and engineers to create kitchen products with new colors.

“Why is there nothing like Apple in the kitchen?” Barrymore recalled asking herself at one point, adding that she saw an opportunity while noticing a lack colors inside the kitchen.

“Mixed metals are so sexy to me,” she said.

Barrymore said that it was Hong’s idea to call the brand Beautiful and that she loved it.

Hong, in turn, recalled Barrymore giving him the confidence to do things differently.

“As an entrepreneur sometimes you’re scared to take risks,” Hong admitted.

Barrymore added how important it was to have a partner who believed in her.

Role of Mental Health: Hong said that prioritizing his mental health has been incredibly important to avoiding startup burnout. He explained that he exercises every day and noted that being routine-driven can help maintain positive mental health.

The entrepreneur added that he often prioritizes his family, physical health and mental health. This has meant stopping work at a certain time and keeping routines with his kids.

