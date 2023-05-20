'Bar Rescue' Star Jon Taffer Reveals 'Common Denominator For Failure' At VeeCon 2023

Jon Taffer, entrepreneur and star of Paramount Global's PARA "Bar Rescue," has helped save hundreds of failing businesses. One night in a hotel room, while he was looking back on them all, an ugly theme became clear to him.

What Happened: Taffer told the packed crowd at business, tech and pop culture super conference VeeCon that, in analyzing why businesses fail, he discovered that everyone has an excuse. Not one person he has sought to help has ever blamed themselves. Making excuses is the common denominator for failure, he said.

Tafffer stressed that "[excuses] paralyze us, they allow us to accept failure."

Most people tend to put things off over and over again, Taffer said. They don't take control of their own lives and they make excuses for why, he added. Everyone in this room has done it before, he said.

When it comes to entrepreneurship, you have to just go for it, he told the crowd, adding he turns businesses around on "Bar Rescue" in four days with no scripts, no actors, and no setups.

"In four days, I assess the market, look at my demographics, look at my competitor report, come up with a concept, a brand, a design, a food menu, a beverage menu, recipes. Then I've got 36 hours to build it and about four hours of training to get it done," Taffer said.

"All of that happens in four days, so I've got a question for you: Why does everything take you guys so f**king long?" he asked.

Time is money, so get to it, he emphasized.

