Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla, Apple, Meta And A 2013 Bitcoin Supporter Now Says 'Yes' To Shiba Inu

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

It was a rough week on Wall Street, with the Dow experiencing its steepest weekly drop of 2024, plunging 2.27%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also felt the pressure, declining 0.95% and 0.8%, respectively.

Friday saw a spike in Treasury yields after the Labor Department’s report revealed a March job growth of 303,000, surpassing the expected 200,000. This mixed economic signal has left investors conflicted and desiring both a robust economy for corporate earnings and a softer jobs market to prompt Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Cathie Wood Says Tesla Is ‘Biggest AI Project’ In World, Sees Convergence Of 3 Key Technologies Driving Stock To $2,000,” by Adam Eckert, explores Cathie Wood’s belief in Tesla Inc. TSLA as a pivotal AI venture, driven by robotics, energy storage and AI convergence.

“Apple Quietly Unveils New AI Model ReALM That Outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4 Despite Being ‘Much Lighter And Faster,'” by Rounak Jain, details Apple Inc.’s AAPL introduction of its advanced and efficient AI model, ReALM, poised to elevate Siri and transform on-device AI functionalities.

“Trader Who Urged Everyone To Buy 1% of Bitcoin In 2013 Now Advocates For Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu, by Mehab Qureshi, delves into a trader’s pivot from Bitcoin evangelism to promoting Shiba Inu SHIB/USD as a formidable Dogecoin adversary, highlighting the volatile shifts within the crypto realm.

The Bears

“Facebook Is Selling Your Private Messages, Lawsuit Alleges,” by Neil Dennis, reports on allegations that Meta Platforms Inc. META shared user data with Netflix Inc. NFLX, sparking legal and privacy concerns.

“Bitcoin Spot ETFs Hit Speed Bump As Grayscale Outflows Reach $302M In A Day, But 2 Firms Enjoy Inflows,” by Murtuza Merchant, delves into the fluctuating landscape of Bitcoin BTC/USD spot ETFs, marked by a significant outflow from Grayscale’s GBTC and a broader digital asset market sentiment shift.

“Hertz’s Mega Tesla Gamble Backfired Due To Sky-High Repair Costs, Unusually High Accident Rates And Customers’ Charging Anxiety, Report Reveals,” by Ramakrishnan M, details Hertz Global Holdings’ HTZ challenges with Tesla’s EVs, including high repair costs and customer reluctance, derailing its ambitious vision for electric vehicle integration.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.