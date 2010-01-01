Mehab Qureshi

If You Had Invested Your 2013 Rent in Dogecoin, You Could Now Own This California Mansion With 4 Beds And 5 Baths
Rent prices in the United States have been steadily climbing, making it increasingly challenging for tenants to find affordable housing. 
Vivek Ramaswamy, Robert Kennedy Jr. Aren't The Only Ones, Bitcoin Candidates Are A Global Phenomenon
Politicians from different countries are turning to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and are incorporating it into their government plans and agendas. 
Sam Bankman-Fried Book Author Hits Back At Critics, Accuses Some Of Having A 'Lynch Mob Mentality' Towards FTX Case
Author Michael Lewis has responded to criticism that he showed too much sympathy in his new book towards Sam Bankman-Fried.
SHIB's 'Secret' AI Venture Pushes 'Bad Idea' Up 40% In A Single Day — What's Happening
Bad Idea AI (CRYPTO: BAD) has experienced a surge of 40% in the past 24 hours, outshining top meme cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).
US Treasury Flags Bitcoin, Ethereum Linked To Chinese Fentanyl Trade — Elizabeth Warren Proposes A Solution
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Treasury has included a new group of cryptocurrency wallets on its specially designated nationals (SDN) list. 
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble Ahead of Crucial Jobs Data: Analyst Sees A Bearish Flag Pattern In King Crypto, So What's The Silver Lining?
Major cryptocurrencies plunged on Thursday evening as investors eagerly awaited crucial jobs data, which could potentially influence the direction of interest rates.
Coffeezilla Left 'Speechless' Over Michael Lewis' New Sam Bankman-Fried Book: 'It Is A Full-Out Defense Of SBF'
Stephen Findeisen, better known as Coffeezilla, a YouTuber and crypto journalist has voiced criticism regarding Michael Lewis’ latest book centered around Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the founder of FTX, who is currently facing trial for alleged fraud involving billions
Shiba Inu Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme To Be Honored With Statue In Japan — And Maybe Later On Moon Too
An NFT community that holds the original “Doge” meme is collaborating with local governments to erect a physical statue in honor of Kabosu, the dog that inspired the viral meme.
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets Over 75% While SHIB Remains Trapped In Price Range
The burn rate of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has experienced a spike of over 75% within the last 24 hours. In this timeframe, a staggering 49 million SHIB tokens have been permanently removed from circulation, data from Shibburn shows.
Donald Trump's Second NFT Sales Skyrocket 350% Amid Buzz Surrounding Ex-President Becoming House Speaker
Sales of Donald Trump NFTs from his second collection have experienced a spike of over 350% in the last 24 hours, as reported by data from OpenSea. The surge in sales has resulted in a total of 54 transactions during this period.
Sam Bankman-Fried's First Day Trial Saw Mentions Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Solana — FTT Stays In The Shadows
The first day of the criminal trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried saw mentions of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum  (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin  (CRYPTO:
Robert Kennedy Jr. Vows To Review Silkroad Creator Ross Ulbricht's Case If Elected President: 'I Am Very Concerned About All Government Attacks On Bitcoin…'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Amid Broader Uptick For Risk Assets: Analyst Warns Apex Crypto Yet To See Death Cross After Brief Rally
Major cryptocurrencies rose higher on Wednesday evening as headwinds in traditional markets alleviated and the crypto markets showed signs of calming down, following Monday’s sharp rally.
Crypto Analyst Says Dogecoin Will Only Rally If 'Bulls Can Find Some Demand', Spots Crucial Support Level
A pseudonymous analyst, known as Crypto Tony, on Tuesday said that Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) will experience a rally only if there is sufficient demand from the bulls. 
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin When Winklevoss Twins First Filed For Spot BTC ETF Over 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the founders of prominent cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, have long been advocates for the establishment of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). 
Kevin O'Leary Foresees The End Of 'Crypto Cowboys' As Industry Shifts Towards Regulation: 'They All Have Arrows In Their Backs'
Entrepreneur and TV personality, Kevin O'Leary, on Tuesday said that the era of “crypto cowboys” is coming to an end as the cryptocurrency industry gradually shifts towards regulation. 
'Satoshi Nakamoto' Handle Tweets 2024 Halving Will Pave The Way For Transaction Fee Supremacy: 'They Want To Silence You'
The elusive Satoshi Nakamoto X handle, which had been absent from the public eye for five years, has resurfaced with another tweet this week. 
Why Ripple's XRP Token Is Surging Over 5% Today?
A  federal judge has denied the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) attempt to appeal its loss against Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP). The news had an immediate impact on XRP’s price, which surged 5% following the judge’s decision.
Sam Bankman Fried Once Sent Girlfriend A List Of Pros And Cons Of Being With Him: 'I Don't Really Have A Soul'
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX and co-founder, sent his on-and-off again girlfriend Caroline Ellison a detailed list of the pros and cons of being in a physical relationship with him. 

