EXCLUSIVE: New Crypto ETF May Be On The Way, But Lobbyists Say US Is The Worst-Regulated Market
While the U.S. provides cryptocurrency innovators with the best access to funding, doing business there is a murky mess of half-baked rules with no transparent guidelines from financial regulators, three industry lobbyists said Tuesday.
Could This Investor's Move Signal Bull Market For US Stocks?
Hedge fund investor Michael Burry closes short position on U.S. stocks
Tech Stock Rally To Continue As Global Fund Managers Position For Soft Landing In 2024
BofA survey shows investors are moving to Overweight positions in stocks, particularly tech stocks such as Microsoft.
Ban China Stock Listings On US Markets, Says Investing Pro: 'We've Got To Treat China The Way They Treat Us'
Kevin O'Leary advocates for banning Chinese companies from U.S. stock markets until they comply with the same rules as domestic firms, citing concerns over litigation and accounting transparency.
Analysts Predict New Bull Market For Tech Stocks In 2024
Tech stocks, driven by increased spending on innovations in cloud and AI technology, are set for a new bull market next year.
EXCLUSIVE: Bear Market Trends Are Transforming 'Day Traders Into Long-Term Investors'
Amid changing market dynamics, retail investors are increasingly adopting long-term investment strategies, driven by enhanced financial literacy and guidance from trading platforms.
The Rise Of The Machines Cannot Replace The Human Touch In Investment
AI will be more use in extracting useful information that can inform traders on their investment decisions
Robinhood's Investor Alphabet Sells Off Final Stake In Trading App
Alphabet Inc, Google's parent company, fully divests its stake in online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc.
UK Markets Unruffled After Controversial Minister Suella Braverman Sacked
Cabinet reshuffle may herald the return of David Cameron to UK government.