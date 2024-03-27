Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Register Little Change Amid Bullish Momentum: Analyst Says $160K Could Be A 'Conservative' Price Target For King Crypto; Biden, Obama Reportedly Join Forces For Election Strategy Amid Fears Of Potential Defeat - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Loading...
Crypto
- FTX Pushes To Nullify Value Of ‘Sam Coins’ Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
- Dawkoins Skyrockets 400% In A Single Day Following Richard Dawkins’ Birthday Celebration — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Left In The Dust
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Register Little Change Amid Bullish Momentum: Analyst Says $160K Could Be A ‘Conservative’ Price Target For King Crypto
US Markets
- GameStop Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Direct Digital, Forge Global And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session
- Investor Sentiment Falls Further, S&P 500 Falls For 3rd Session
US Politics
- Ex-White House Comms Director Scaramucci Warns Of Trump’s Intent To Expand Executive Powers If Reelected: ‘Something That We Have To Fight Against’
- ‘A Democrat Just Won A Trump-Won District’: Gavin Newsom Says GOP’s IVF Stance Led To Democratic Victory In Alabama
- Tesla Bull Says Investors ‘Misdiagnosing’ Fundamentals, Flags This ‘Razorblade’ Factor As Catalyst For ‘Future Penetration Gains’
- Trump Vs Biden: 2024 Election Shaping Up To Be Nail-Biting Showdown, Reveals Latest Poll — Here’s The Most Favorable 3rd Choice
- Biden, Obama Reportedly Join Forces For Election Strategy Amid Fears Of Potential Defeat
- Liz Cheney Slams Trump’s Bible Sale, Urges Him To Buy One Instead — Read The Verse ‘Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery’
World Politics
- Apple’s Struggles In China Are ‘Less About Apple And More About A Much Bigger Geopolitical Kerfuffle,’ Says Former Bumble Advisor: ‘Solid Business That Has Slowed’
- Xi Jinping Meets American CEOs In Effort to Mend China-US Business Ties
World Economy
Tech
- What’s Going On With Lithium-Ion Battery Company Li-Cycle Shares Today?
- Prominent Apple Bull Just Revealed That His Firm Does Not, In Fact, Own Any Apple Stock Right Now: ‘But … This Is The One We Continue To Believe In’
- Apple’s New Patent Hints At A Smart Ring That Can Play ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’
- Is iPhone 16 Pro Going Retro? New Leak Hints At Comeback Of iPhone 6s Vibes From 9 Years Ago
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Accused Of Snooping On Snapchat, YouTube, And Amazon User Traffic Data To Gain Competitive Edge: Report
- Apple’s WWDC 2024 Event To Be ‘Generative AI Launch Party,’ Predicts Gene Munster
Electric Vehicle
- Kia Scores Big: Renowned Auto Designers From Mercedes, Geely Join To Elevate EV Design
- YouTuber MKBHD Gives Thumbs Down To VinFast VF8 As It Has A ‘Shocking Amount Of Similarities’ With Fisker Ocean: ‘But It’s Different’
- Elon Musk Says Cost Of Making An Optimus Is Half That Of Manufacturing A Tesla EV Despite Complexity Of Humanoid Robot
- Tesla-CATL ‘Power Couple’ Can Recharge US EV Market, Says Morgan Stanley Analyst Adam Jonas: ‘…Could Be A Game-Changer’
- Tesla Hiring Another Key Role For Optimus Humanoid Robot: Could Highly Anticipated Launch Be Nearing?
Consumer
- GoPro Undergoes Restructuring: Aims To Slash Costs With Workforce And Office Space Cuts
- Rite Aid Forges Path To Financial Recovery With Major Settlement: Report
Communication
Loading...
Loading...
- Comcast’s Peacock & Amazon Prime Video Heat Up NFL Streaming: Exclusive Games In Brazil And Wild-Card Action To Set Screens Ablaze
- Trump’s Newly Listed DJT ‘Doesn’t Deserve This Valuation,’ Says Expert: ‘In Any Other World…This Would Be A Penny Stock’
- TikTok’s Chinese Sellers Contemplate Future Due To Stricter US Rules: ‘Time And Resources’ Under Review
- Elon Musk’s Promise Of Grok Access For ‘All’ X Premium Users Gets Quick Reality Check From Community
Industrial
- Honeywell Takes Flight In Autonomous Future With Civitanavi Acquisition
- Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Retires Amid Safety Crisis, Departs With Multi-Million Dollar Exit Packag
Financial
- Robinhood’s First Ever Keynote Featured Game-Changing Updates — Here’s A Brief Overview
- Robinhood’s New 3% Cash Back Gold Card Unveiled: Referral Champions Stand To Win a Genuine Precious Metal Edition!
- Bank Of America Bullish On AI: Spotlights Top Supply Chain Stocks To Watch
- S&P Global Downgrade For 5 US Regional Over Commercial Real Estate Concerns
General
- How Much Will Baltimore Bridge Damage Cost — And Who Will Pay For It?
- Tesla Investor Mocks Elon Musk After Lawsuit Against CCDH Thrown Out: ‘Free Speech Absolutist Loses Case To Silence Free Speech’
- AI Could Cost UK 8M Jobs, But There’s A Way Out, Says Think Tank — ‘If They Don’t Act Soon, It May Be Too Late’
Energy
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop Stories
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in