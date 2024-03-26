Biden, Obama Reportedly Join Forces For Election Strategy Amid Fears Of Potential Defeat

Loading... Loading...

In the run-up to the election, President Joe Biden is increasingly seeking advice from former President Barack Obama, highlighting Obama’s backing and apprehensions about the forthcoming contest.

What Happened: Biden has been in regular contact with Obama to discuss both the election and personal issues. The former president has reciprocated by reaching out to Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House chief of staff, and senior aides at the Biden campaign to strategize and provide counsel, reported The New York Times.

These exchanges emphasize Obama’s endorsement of Biden and his grave concerns about the potential of Biden losing to ex-President Donald Trump. An unidentified senior aide to Obama disclosed that the former president has always been anxious about a possible Biden defeat and is prepared to battle alongside his former vice president in a tightly contested election.

In a noteworthy development, Obama and Biden, along with ex-President Bill Clinton, are set to appear together at a significant fundraiser for the Biden campaign at Radio City Music Hall in New York this Thursday.

The bond between Biden and Obama has grown over time, despite Obama’s initial suggestion in 2015 that it was not Biden’s time to run for the presidency. However, when Biden ran against then-President Trump in 2019, Obama privately worked to clear a path for him, even though he withheld his endorsement until after the Democratic primary.

Despite past disagreements and differences, the relationship between the two leaders has solidified, especially after the death of Biden’s son, Beau. The forthcoming election will put this relationship to the test as they unite to strategize and garner support for Biden’s campaign.

Why It Matters: Obama’s support for Biden’s reelection campaign has been evident for some time. Obama privately assured Biden of his full support during a White House lunch. They discussed the crucial implications of the upcoming election, particularly considering the unwavering support of Trump’s base.

Benzinga reported earlier that Obama, along with ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rallied virtually with activists to mark the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This event was part of a broader push to highlight Biden's healthcare record as a key argument for his reelection.

