Elon Musk's Promise Of Grok Access For 'All' X Premium Users Gets Quick Reality Check From Community

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk has just announced that its chatbot, Grok, will be ‘enabled’ for all premium subscribers of the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) later this week.

What Happened: Elon Musk’s AI firm, xAI, will enable access to its chatbot, Grok, for all premium subscribers on X later this week. Previously, Grok’s access was limited to users with a Premium+ subscription.

Interestingly, Musk’s announcement post on X got flagged with community notes highlighting that his post doesn’t clarify that Grok is limited by region. So technically, it will not be available for “all premium subscribers,” as Musk claimed.

Musk did not share further details about the rollout. The Premium+ subscription previously offered exclusive access to Grok, ad-free “For You” and “Following” feeds, and access to “Articles” – X’s feature for long-form content.

See Also: Apple Analysts Unmoved By Antitrust Lawsuit: ‘Unmatched Brand Strength'

Musk announced his intentions to open source Grok earlier this month after a lawsuit against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, for not maintaining its commitment to open source. Musk, a former co-founder of OpenAI, accused CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman of breaching content and deviating from OpenAI's founding agreement by partnering with Microsoft.

OpenAI refuted these allegations, stating that Musk had supported its conversion into a for-profit entity and was seeking a merger with Tesla. The Verge reported that open-sourcing Grok will offer researchers and developers a platform to enhance the AI model amidst competition from OpenAI, Google, Meta, and others.

Why It Matters: Musk’s decision to open-source Grok could have been influenced by the ongoing lawsuit with OpenAI. This move aligns with Musk's companies, such as Tesla, which have a history of being open and finding ways to monetize their products.

Following this, xAI took a step further by releasing Grok to the open-source community with a small modification. This move allows entrepreneurs, programmers, or companies to use Grok for their own applications, including commercial ones.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Jeff Bezos Saying ‘There’s No Way You Could Have Tesla And SpaceX Without’ Him: ‘Must Be A Very Capable Leader’

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.