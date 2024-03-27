Dawkoins Skyrockets 400% In A Single Day Following Richard Dawkins' Birthday Celebration — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Left In The Dust

Loading... Loading...

A new meme token named Dawkoins (DWK) has seen a rise of 400% in value in just 24 hours, outperforming well-known meme-based cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: This spike comes with the unique birthday tribute paid to Richard Dawkins, the esteemed evolutionary biologist.

DOGE, SHIB were both up 4-8% in the last 24 hours.

Why is Dawkins getting a cryptocurrency named after him? Well, Dawkins is the person who first introduced the concept of a ‘meme’ in his groundbreaking 1976 publication, “The Selfish Gene.” On Dawkins’ 83rd birthday, admirers decided to honor him with this novel gift – a digital currency carrying his namesake: Dawkoin.

The newly minted Dawkoin has already achieved a market capitalization of over $10 million, with all trading activity occurring on decentralized exchanges. In the course of a single day, there have been 22,969 transactions, showcasing the coin’s explosive entrance into the cryptocurrency market. The total supply of Dawkoins stands at 989,500,203.32.

Why It Matters: Responding to the creation of this eponymous cryptocurrency, Dawkins on Tuesday said on X. “Well, just fancy that,” he tweeted, “To commemorate my birthday, and the coining of the word ‘meme,’ somebody has created a meme coin, the Dawkoin. I don’t even know what that means, but it sounds intriguing.”

Even Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, took notice of the Dawkoin movement. Musk, who has previously shown support for other cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin and the original meme coin Dogecoin, replied to Dawkins’ tweet with a simple laughing emoji.

During a Tuesday event, the team behind Dawkoin stated that their project is entirely community-driven, with no allocation of coins reserved for the team. They also shared their plans for listing the meme coin on CoinMarketCap and exploring partnerships with several centralized exchanges.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DAW was trading at $0.008215.

Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock

