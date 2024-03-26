Liz Cheney Slams Trump's Bible Sale, Urges Him To Buy One Instead — Read The Verse 'Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has taken a jab at Donald Trump over his latest venture of selling Bibles. Cheney suggested that Trump should consider reading the Bible’s verse on adultery.

What Happened: Cheney reacted to Trump’s Bible sale announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. She recommended Trump to purchase and read a Bible, specifically Exodus 20:14, which states, “Thou shalt not commit adultery,” reported The Hill.

Trump, in collaboration with country musician Lee Greenwood, is selling “God Bless USA” Bibles for $60. These Bibles will feature lyrics from Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.,” along with the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Trump has reportedly been embroiled in several scandals related to alleged infidelity. In January, a jury ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming E. Jean Carroll by denying her claims of sexual assault.

Trump is also due to face his first criminal trial in New York next month, with charges related to falsifying business records over reimbursements to his then-fixer, Michael Cohen, who allegedly paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

See Also: Donald Trump’s Surprising Cash Declaration Shakes Up New York Fraud Case: ‘I Currently Have Almost $500M In Cash’

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Cheney and Trump have clashed. In March, Trump called for Cheney’s prosecution over her alleged suppression of evidence regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Cheney hit back, accusing Trump of being afraid of the truth.

Cheney has been a vocal critic of Trump and his influence on the Republican Party. In her 2023 book, "Oath and Honor," she criticized her ex-colleagues and party leaders for their continued support for Trump despite his 2020 election loss.

Cheney’s criticism of Trump cost her in the 2022 Wyoming primaries, where she lost to a Trump-backed candidate.

Read Next: Can Trump Sell His Truth Social Stock To Pay Bills? His Son Could Be The Answer

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.