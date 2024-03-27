Kia Scores Big: Renowned Auto Designers From Mercedes, Geely Join To Elevate EV Design

Loading... Loading...

Hyundai Motor HYMTF affiliate Kia Corporation on Tuesday named Oliver Samson and Seungmo Lim as the new Senior Chief Designers for its Europe and China Design Centers, respectively. Samson and Lim had previously worked with the most renowned automakers around the globe.

What Happened: The two designers, starting April 1, will collaborate and compete with the brand’s other design centers to develop the next generation of Kia designs and models, the company said.

Samson started as an exterior designer at the Hyundai and Kia Motor European Design Center but left the company to work with Chinese EV maker Nio Inc and Changan Automobile. He also spent over a decade with the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Design Team.

Lim, meanwhile, will be joining Kia from Geely Automobile. He was previously also employed within BMW's Munich design department as well.

Why It Matters: The two designers bring forth experience in both German and Chinese auto design to Kia.

"I am incredibly excited to welcome Seungmo and Oliver to their new leadership positions within the Kia Design team,” Head of Kia Global Design Karim Habib said.

The two will work for worldwide implementation of Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy previously used in Kia EV6 and EV9 electric SUVs, the company said.

Kia is now eyeing introducing smaller EVs like the EV5, EV4, and EV3, with prices ranging from $35,000 to $50,000, to accelerate the widespread adoption of EVs.

Read Next: Biden Administration Tells Supreme Court To Dismiss Musk Appeal In ‘Taking Tesla Private’ SEC Dispute

Image Via Shutterstock