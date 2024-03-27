Is iPhone 16 Pro Going Retro? New Leak Hints At Comeback Of iPhone 6s Vibes From 9 Years Ago

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly planning to introduce new color variants for its anticipated iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. A rumor originating from China suggests that the new models will feature ‘space black’ and ‘rose’ colors.

What Happened: The rumor came to light through a post on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, which was later shared on X by leaker ShrimpApplePro. The information was initially reported by MacRumors.

The leak suggests that the ‘Blue Titanium’ color, currently a feature of the iPhone 15 Pro models, will be replaced with the new ‘rose’ shade in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. In addition, the ‘space black’ color, believed to be similar to the color of the iPhone 14 Pro, will replace ‘Black Titanium.’

The rumor further suggests that the ‘Natural’ and ‘White Titanium’ colors will also undergo minor changes in the new iPhone 16 Pro models. ‘Natural Titanium’ is expected to return with a grayish hue, while ‘White Titanium’ will appear more like a ‘silver white’ color, akin to the silver model of the iPhone 14 Pro. ‘Rose’ reminds us of the iPhone 6s, which was the first Apple smartphone to come with a mix of pink and gold.

Benzinga has not tracked the credibility of the rumor source, who is an unidentified Weibo user. However, the leaker ShrimpApplePro vouches for the account’s credibility, citing its accurate prediction of the ‘Purple’ color introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro before its launch.

Why It Matters: The introduction of new color variants signifies Apple’s continued efforts to keep its product line fresh and appealing to a broad consumer base. If true, the rumored color variations would offer consumers a differentiator and could appeal to more customers with the new. While these rumors are yet to be confirmed, they have created a buzz among Apple enthusiasts, heightening anticipation for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.

