Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

This week saw the S&P 500 drop by 0.13%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly fell by 0.02%, and the Nasdaq experienced a 0.7% decrease.

Inflation reports released this week, preceding a Federal Reserve meeting, revealed unexpected surges in price pressures for February, challenging Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s previous confidence in a disinflationary trend. With inflation making a comeback, there’s growing uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, leading to a split among experts on future rates.

Meanwhile, rumors of the DEA considering the reclassification of cannabis to Schedule III sparked a notable rally in cannabis stocks, fueled by optimism for industry expansion.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

“Billions Just Hit The Biggest Semiconductor ETF: Are Investors Going All In On AI Chip Boom?,” by Natan Ponieman, highlights the record $1.6 billion inflow into the VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH, signaling strong investor confidence in the semiconductor sector, especially in AI technology leaders like NVIDIA Corp NVDA.

“Dogecoin To The Moon: Elon Musk Just Broke His Long Silence On DOGE And If Tesla Will Accept It,” by Mehab Qureshi, unveils Elon Musk‘s nod towards Tesla Inc. TSLA possibly embracing Dogecoin DOGE/USD, sparking waves of anticipation and buzz in the cryptocurrency sphere.

“Morgan Stanley Analyst Increasingly Bullish On Elon Musk’s Tesla Optimus Venture As Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, Microsoft Pour $675M In FigureAI,” by Anan Ashraf, discusses a Morgan Stanley analyst’ growing optimism for Tesla’s Optimus project amid heightened focus and investments in the field of humanoid robotics.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Coinbase CEO Has A Solution For Fixing National Debt: ‘You Can Buy Bitcoin..Save The US Long Term

Plug Power’s Ambitious 2024: Analyst Highlights Electrolyzer Expansion And Hydrogen Production Efficiency

Gold Speculators Pave The Way For ‘Multiyear Bull Market In Metals’

The Bears

“Lucid In Trademark Spat With Google-Backed Startup For SUV,” by Chris Katje, describes how Lucid Group Inc LCID is entangled in a trademark dispute over its Gravity SUV with EV charging company Gravity Technologies, which is backed by Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL.

“Bitcoin ‘Could Decline To $63,000,’ Says 10x Research Report, While Ethereum Faces Challenges,” by Khyathi Dalal, discusses a 10x Research analysis predicting a potential Bitcoin BTC/USD drop to $63,000 and outlines Ethereum‘s ETH/USD valuation concerns amid broader market vulnerabilities.

“‘Enemy Of the People’: Trump Slams Meta Stock As TikTok Ban Faces Scrutiny,” by Adam Eckert, reports that former President Donald Trump shifted focus from banning TikTok to targeting Meta Platforms Inc META, claiming it benefits from TikTok’s potential ban and labeling it as the true enemy.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Economist Predicts A 1995-Style Fed Cut Cycle As ‘Animal Spirits’ On The Loose For Bitcoin, Gold, Other Asset Classes

Is Nvidia Stock Becoming Too Volatile To Buy? Best-Performing Stock On S&P 500 Tests Investors’ Nerves

Short-Seller Jim Chanos Questions ‘No-Growth’ IBM’s Rumored Move To Cut Jobs: ‘AI As Much A Risk… As It Is An Opportunity’

