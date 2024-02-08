Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As NYCB Hits 1997 Levels Amid Small Banking Fears; Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Projects Dead Heat But One Candidate Gains Decisive Lead Under This Condition - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Crypto
- Crypto Ransom Payments Surged 76.4% To $1.1 Billion In 2023 — Number Of Threat Actors See ‘Astronomical’ Growth
- Maxine Waters Says Lawmakers Are ‘Very, Very Close’ To Finalizing Stablecoin Regulation Bill
- Bakkt, Once In Limelight For Bitcoin Deal With Starbucks, Faces An Existential Crisis: ‘Might Not Be Able To Continue…’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As NYCB Hits 1997 Levels Amid Small Banking Fears: Analyst Says Correction For King Crypto ‘Appears To Be Over’
US Markets
- Why Disney Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- US Stocks On Backfoot Amid Overbought Levels, S&P 500 Eyes Break Above 5K: Analyst Sees ‘Dramatically Higher’ Market Surge From Rally This Year
- Fear & Greed Index Moves To ‘Extreme Greed’ Zone; S&P 500 Settles Near 5,000 Mark
US Politics
- Hillary Clinton Calls Tucker Carlson ‘Useful Idiot’ Over Putin Interview, Says Russian Media Actually Makes Fun Of Him
- Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Projects Dead Heat But One Candidate Gains Decisive Lead Under This Condition
- Joe Biden’s Top Aide Elizabeth Kelly Takes Helm At Newly Established AI Safety Institute
- Biden’s Ghostly Chats? President Stirs Age Debate Again After Saying He Spoke With Dead German, French Leaders
- Biden Challenger Marianne Williamson Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign
World Politics
- North Korea Puts A Full Stop To Economic Cooperation With South Korea
- Australia To Introduce ‘Right To Disconnect’ Laws: Workers Can Ignore After-Hours Calls And Messages Without Penalty
- Chinese National With US Citizenship Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Missile-Tracking Secrets From Defense Contractor
- US Airstrike Kills Iran-Backed Militia Leader In Iraq: Pentagon
- US And Allies Join Forces To Thwart Russia’s Covert Oil Fleet Evading Sanctions
World Economy
Tech
- Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu Sees ‘Very Strong Potential’ In Ai-Driven Synergies Between Cloud And E-Commerce Units
- Roblox Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Q4 Results
- Uber’s ‘Kelce-Like Quarter:’ Wedbush’s Ives Boosts Price Target, Lauds One Of Tech World’s ‘Best Turnarounds Ever’ While ‘Little Brother Lyft Just Watches’
- Denmark Will Restrict Sharing Student Data With Google To Protect Privacy
- Softbank-Backed Cohesity To Acquire Veritas Data Security Unit For $3B: Report
- Buy Now Or Wait? Apple’s Vision Pro Craze Sends Resale Prices Soaring To $5000 In Overseas Markets
- Alibaba Chairman Says ‘Not In A Hurry’ For Cainiao, Freshippo IPOs Due To ‘Challenging Market Conditions
Electric Vehicle
- ‘EVs Cannot Sell:’ Top Luxury Car Dealer Points To Tesla’s Margins ‘Dropping Like A Rocket Ship’ While Gas Cars, Hybrids Are ‘Flying Off The Shelves’
- Did Rivian Just Reveal The First Glimpse Of R2 Interior? Not Exactly
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Seething Over Lucid Chief’s Pay Package As His Own $56B Compensation Stands Voided
- Tesla Model Y Performance Hits Sweet Spot For EV Incentives In Canada After Price Drop
Consumer
Communication
- What’s Going On With FuboTV Shares Today?
- Disney’s Indian Subsidiary Star’s Losses Soar To $315M In Q3 Amidst Cricket World Cup
- X Premium And Apple Vision Pro: Elon Musk’s Suggestion For The Best Way To Experience X
- Disney+ Follows Netflix’s Footsteps In Password Sharing Crackdown: ‘Borrowers’ Will Have To Pay Up Or Get Booted Out
- New Taylor Swift Deepfakes Circulate On X, Falsely Portraying Her As Trump Supporter And 2020 Election Denier
- Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Ad-Supported Disney+ Saw ‘Great Start’ With 1K Global Advertisers
Financial
- SoftBank Finally Wipes Out $14B WeWork Losses As It Posts $6.6B Profit Riding On Tech Rebound And T-Mobile Shares
- Softbank’s Vision Fund Bounces Back With $4B Gains, The Highest In Nearly 3 Years
- Time To Dive Into Cathie Wood’s Portfolio Stocks? Ark Founder Says They’ve ‘Corrected Tremendously’ And Due For Rebound
General
- Jim Cramer Says He Was ‘Huge Backer’ Of This Chip Stock But Admits To Being ‘Stunned’ By Whopping Surge On Q3 Results
- Tim Cook Evades Elon Musk’s Fate As Judge Throws Out Lawsuit Accusing Apple Of Overpaying CEO, Other Execs By Tens Of Millions
Image: WorldSpectrum from Pixabay
