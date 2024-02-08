Did Rivian Just Reveal The First Glimpse Of R2 Interior? Not Exactly

Loading... Loading...

California-based EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shared a photograph of a dash display on Tuesday, which was mistakenly interpreted by many as a preview of the company’s upcoming R2 vehicle before its unveiling in March.

What Happened: Accompanied by the caption “Good things ahead,” Rivian’s post featured the image, showing the vehicle somewhere in the mountains, leading several to believe it was a glimpse of the forthcoming R2 electric vehicle.

“R2 can climb mountains?” one user queried.

“This looks like the commercial Amazon van display! Can’t wait to see the full dashboard,” another commented.

“So an EV Bronco but better in every way. I'm here for it,” chimed in another.

Picture Source: However, it was revealed that the picture was not of the company’s upcoming R2 but of an existing R1T electric truck.

While Rivian did not directly attribute the image on Twitter, it tagged the photographer behind the picture on Instagram. The tag led to a profile with the username ‘montereyrivian,’ operated by an individual named Matt Davis, dedicated to pictures of the truck.

The profile clarified that the picture was taken behind the wheel of Davis’ forest green R1T at Yosemite National Park.

About R2: Excitement for the R2 has surged in recent days following the company’s announcement on Monday that it would unveil its next-generation EV platform on March 7 at Laguna Beach.

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, CFO Claire McDonough revealed that production of the R2 platform would commence in 2026, with the product unveiling expected in early 2024. The R2, while maintaining the brand's essence, will be more compact and available at a lower price point than the R1 models, they noted.

"There's an extreme vacuum of choice we feel in the sort of $45,000 to $50,000 price range for midsize SUVs," said company CEO RJ Scaringe, emphasizing the limited options and concentrated market share held by rival Tesla. Tesla’s Model 3 starts at $38,990, while the Model Y begins at $43,990.

Both of Rivian’s R1 vehicles, the R1T truck, and the R1S SUV, are currently priced over $70,000.

