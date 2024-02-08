X Premium And Apple Vision Pro: Elon Musk's Suggestion For The Best Way To Experience X

Loading... Loading...

Tech billionaire Elon Musk thinks that the best way to use X, formerly Twitter, is by subscribing to a premium plan and launching "X Pro" paired with Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

What Happened: Musk reposted a tweet by tech evangelist Robert Scoble, who shared his experience of using X Pro and Apple Vision Pro while charging his vehicle at a Tesla supercharger. His tweet marks an interesting intersection of technologies from Elon Musk and Apple Inc. AAPL.

He shared that he was concurrently on a FaceTime call with his producer and playing music, which, unfortunately, was not audible to the other party. Scoble also mentioned mapping out the entire AI industry on X Pro, which was previously known as TweetDeck.

Scoble expressed some frustrations with liking posts on X Pro but seemed hopeful for improvements.

“I am sure that will get fixed but for now it is more early adopter pain,” he wrote.

See Also: Is Apple Vision Pro The Next iPhone? Analyst Gushes, But Flags Some Early Hurdles

Why It Matters: Musk has previously voiced his desire to try Apple Vision Pro, as well as critique it. He’s also responsible for rebranding TweetDeck to X Pro, while putting it behind a paywall.

On the other hand, analysts have compared Apple Vision Pro to the debut of the iPhone due to its revolutionary potential, despite acknowledging its limitations as a first-generation device.

While users on social media have demonstrated and conceptualized several interesting ways to use Apple Vision Pro, Musk's idea of pairing X Pro with the headset might draw the attention of social media addicts.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Three Sentences That Saved Apple's Macintosh 1984 Launch And Underlined Steve Jobs' Leadership

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock