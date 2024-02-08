Why Disney Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS rose in today’s pre-market trading following the release of quarterly results.

The company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and declared a cash dividend of 45 cents per share. The company announced a new share repurchase program and said it expects fiscal 2024 earnings of roughly $4.60 per share. Disney also announced a $1.5 billion investment in leading video game company Epic Games.

Disney shares gained 5.9% to $105.00 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Hitek Global Inc. HKIT gained 224.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 60% on Wednesday.

gained 224.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 60% on Wednesday. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO gained 88.1% to $33.85 in pre-market trading after surging 1,100% on Wednesday. The company announced it planned to join the Communications Industry Association.

gained 88.1% to $33.85 in pre-market trading after surging 1,100% on Wednesday. The company announced it planned to join the Communications Industry Association. Bit Brother Limited BETS shares jumped 71.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

shares jumped 71.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited CCTG shares gained 52.1% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after falling 20% on Wednesday.

shares gained 52.1% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after falling 20% on Wednesday. Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA shares gained 38.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday.

shares gained 38.4% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Wednesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. WIMI shares rose 33.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after gaining over 26% on Wednesday.

shares rose 33.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading after gaining over 26% on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR shares rose 26.2% to $16.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

shares rose 26.2% to $16.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Arm Holdings plc ARM shares rose 25.1% to $96.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.

shares rose 25.1% to $96.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates. VivoPower International PLC VVPR shares rose 18.6% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 12% on Wednesday. VivoPower International, last month, said it sees preliminary H2 revenue of $5.9 million.

Losers

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV declined 25.5% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday. The company previously filed for relief under the provisions of Chapter 11.

declined 25.5% to $0.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Wednesday. The company previously filed for relief under the provisions of Chapter 11. Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS shares declined 14.6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

shares declined 14.6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. TENX fell 14.2% to $12.24 in pre-market trading. Tenax Therapeutics enrolled first patient in Phase 3 LEVEL study evaluating TNX-103 for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

fell 14.2% to $12.24 in pre-market trading. Tenax Therapeutics enrolled first patient in Phase 3 LEVEL study evaluating TNX-103 for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. MariaDB plc MRDB shares fell 12.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after gaining around 95% on Wednesday.

shares fell 12.8% to $0.41 in pre-market trading after gaining around 95% on Wednesday. Mangoceuticals, Inc. MGRX shares dipped 12.6% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Wednesday.

shares dipped 12.6% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY shares declined 10.6% to $0.5890 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday.

shares declined 10.6% to $0.5890 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Wednesday. TruGolf Holdings, Inc. TRUG shares fell 9.2% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.

shares fell 9.2% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO shares declined 8.8% to $0.7650 in pre-market trading after jumping over 42% on Wednesday.

shares declined 8.8% to $0.7650 in pre-market trading after jumping over 42% on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL shares declined 8.3% to $57.91 in pre-market trading. PayPal reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. However, the company said it expects full-year 2024 adjusted earnings to be in line with full-year 2023 earnings of $5.10 per share.

shares declined 8.3% to $57.91 in pre-market trading. PayPal reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. However, the company said it expects full-year 2024 adjusted earnings to be in line with full-year 2023 earnings of $5.10 per share. CalAmp Corp. CAMP fell 8.2% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Wednesday.

