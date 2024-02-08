US Airstrike Kills Iran-Backed Militia Leader In Iraq: Pentagon

Loading... Loading...

The United States has carried out an airstrike in Iraq, targeting a senior commander of an Iranian-aligned militant group. The strike was in response to a deadly drone attack on a U.S. base, allegedly orchestrated by the militia.

What Happened: The Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. military conducted an airstrike in Iraq, eliminating a commander of the Kataib Hezbollah, a militia group with alleged ties to Iran. The commander was held responsible for orchestrating and participating in attacks on American forces in the region, reported The Wall Street Journal.

This strike was a direct response to a drone attack on a U.S. base near the Syrian border, which resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers. The U.S. government holds Kataib Hezbollah responsible for this attack.

Why It Matters: This incident is the latest in a series of escalations between the U.S. and Iran-backed groups in the Middle East. The tensions have been mounting for a while, with the U.S. accusing Iran of sponsoring attacks on American forces in the region.

These events follow a pattern of increasingly frequent attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, leading to speculation about whether the U.S. is already engaged in a proxy war with Iran. The U.S. has responded with retaliatory airstrikes and has been urged by some, including former National Security Advisor John Bolton, to take direct military action against Iran.

Image Via Shutterstock

